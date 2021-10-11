Adele Is Asked How Many Sex Partners She's Had. Her Answer Cracks Up Internet.

A fan was rolling in the deeply personal with a question asking Adele what her “body count” was in an Instagram Live Q&A over the weekend.

But the “Hello” singer didn’t get mad at the inappropriate query, which used a slang term for the number of sex partners one has had. She seemed to get confused instead.

“What’s my body count? What does that mean?” she replied.

NOT SOMEONE ASKING ADELE HER BODY COUNT LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/YqLXTN61M2 — alex (@userctrI) October 9, 2021

But the brief exchange amused people on social media for far longer. Some commented on the temerity of the questioner and others on Adele’s apparent incomprehension. A few thought she was well aware of what she was asked and was just being coy.

now who asked adele what her body count was…y’all are sick pic.twitter.com/Fx2PkdrxpO — jay (@mecurialworld) October 9, 2021

Still screaming. They asked Adele her body count on live. Zero decorum out here… 😭😭pic.twitter.com/FwRDNWHk5V — Grio (@_samini_) October 10, 2021

Adele, when asked about her body count as she tries to pretend she doesn't know what that is. pic.twitter.com/gsTyIBJtW6 — )))📡CounterSignal📡((( (@C0unterSignal) October 11, 2021

adele’s confusion when asked about her body count… lmaopic.twitter.com/gXLEmYzmUl — shereen (@shereeny) October 10, 2021

Adele, the British singer was asked by someone on a live Instagram chat what her "body count" was, which is slang for "how many people have you slept with". Ron says "I guess Adele didn't read the WSJ article about the dangers of being on Instagram". pic.twitter.com/mc1B7zhvzo — Ron Milner (@RonMilnerBoodle) October 10, 2021

i’m sorry but when someone asked adele “what’s your body count?” & she responds with “what does that mean” I SCREAMED 😩😩😩 — planet joe (@joearias___) October 11, 2021