Adele Says She's 'Obsessed' With New Boyfriend: 'Happy As I'll Ever Be'

Adele is “obsessed” with her boyfriend and ready for more kids, the singer shared in an interview published Monday for Elle’s September issue.

The entertainer, who filed for divorce from entrepreneur Simon Konecki in 2019, told the outlet about her current relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.

“I’ve never been in love like this,” Adele said of her boyfriend, to whom she was first linked in July 2021.

Though she continued to play coy about engagement rumors, as she’d done in the past, the singer did finally say that she isn’t engaged, telling Elle that “I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”

“I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be,” the 34-year-old reportedly said. “I might as well be married.”

In addition to the discussion of nuptials, Adele also said: “I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul pose for a photo during a basketball game on Feb. 20 in Cleveland. Nathaniel S. Butler via Getty Images

The singer shares one child, 9-year-old Angelo, with Konecki. Paul has three kids of his own.

Aside from gushing over Paul in interviews, Adele has continued to shed light on the reason behind her split from her first husband.

She told Vogue in October that she “was just going through the motions” and “wasn’t happy.”

“It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me,” she said.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey the following month, Adele revealed the moment that she admitted her marriage was ending.

“I do remember one of my friends, we were answering these questions in this very bougie magazine, and it was something like, ‘What’s something that no one would ever know about you?’” the singer said at the time.

