Adele Shuts Down Homophobic Heckler With 2 Searing Questions

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Adele had some harsh words for a fan who shouted “Pride sucks” during the star’s residency in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

A video of the incident shared by Sky News on social media Sunday showed the “Hello” singer getting heated while calling out the concertgoer straight from the stage.

Advertisement

Not hiding her anger, Adele pointed at the audience member and asked, “Did you come to my fucking show and just say that Pride sucks?”

“Are you fucking stupid?” she continued. “Don’t be so fucking ridiculous. If you don’t have anything nice to say, shut up, alright?”

Having said her piece, the diva then coolly swept her hair back as more fans cheered and clapped in support.

Adele’s performance happened on the first day of June, which marks the start of LGBTQ+ Pride month.

Adele takes the stage with a rainbow flag during a performance in London in July 2022. This weekend, the star called out a fan who shouted "Pride sucks" from the audience of her Las Vegas residency. Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Advertisement

The artist has long been a supporter of her gay fans and the queer community.

While performing in Vegas last June, she sported a black gown with a beautiful rainbow train on the back of the dress and dropped Pride-themed confetti from the rafters.

When this angered some fans to comment that they no longer supported Adele and were unfollowing her on the post, she responded with a GIF of Robin Williams giving a sassy sendoff in a scene from his 1996 film, “The Birdcage.”

In the canonically queer film, Williams plays a gay man who owns a drag club.

In June 2016, shortly after the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people at an Orlando, Florida, gay bar, Adele paid tribute to the victims during a show in Belgium.