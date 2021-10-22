Adele Shows Off Her 'Proudest Possession' And It's Kinda Gross

Adele’s love for Celine Dion will go on in Dion’s already-chewed gum.

In a video interview with Vogue posted Thursday, Adele showed off a framed piece of Dion’s used gum given to her by “The Late Late Show” host James Corden. The “Hello” singer explained that Corden knew of her admiration for the “My Heart Will Go On” icon and presented the gum to her.

“It’s my proudest possession,” said Adele, whose new single “Easy On Me” is lighting up the charts ahead of a November album release.

“It’s pretty amazing,” she continued as she handed the item to the interviewer for a closer look.

Fast forward to 13:11:

Later in the day, Corden confirmed Adele’s account on his late night talk show.

Corden said Dion was about to start a “Carpool Karaoke” segment with him and was getting ready to dispose of her gum. But Corden, recalling how Adele told him she was starstruck by the Canadian entertainer, made sure to preserve the specimen in a piece of paper.

Fast forward to 5:39: