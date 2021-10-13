Adele Says New Album Documents 'Most Turbulent Period Of My Life'

Adele has confirmed the release date for her hotly anticipated fourth album, assuring hopeful fans that, yes, “sad girl fall” will materialize this year.

The singer-songwriter announced Wednesday on social media that “30” will arrive Nov. 19. She also posted a photo of what many believe is the cover image for the album, showing a close-up of her face in side profile.

In a note included in the post, Adele said she’d “learned a lot of blistering home truths” about herself during the recording process of “30,” which ― like her previous albums ― refers to the age she was at the time she composed the songs. Incidentally, the new music will be unveiled just one day short of the fifth anniversary of “25,” her third album.

“It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life,” she wrote. “When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice.”

“And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I’d stopped checking in with them because I’d become so consumed by my own grief,” she continued. “I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is.”

By all accounts, “30” looks poised to be one of the biggest music releases of the year. Its debut will be preceded by the first single, “Easy on Me,” due out on Friday. A Vogue cover story published last week described the track as “a gut-wrenching plea of a piano ballad.”

And according to Vulture, Adele is considering a live concert special on a television network or streaming platform timed to the album’s release, though no specifics have thus far been finalized.

The singer’s reference to a “turbulent period” appeared to be purposefully vague. In the years since the 2015 release of “25,” however, she married ― and divorced ― entrepreneur Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a 9-year-son, Angelo.

And in August of last year, she faced widespread backlash after sharing a photo of herself attending London’s Notting Hill Carnival in a Jamaican flag bikini and her hair styled in Bantu knots, prompting accusations of cultural appropriation.

Speaking to British Vogue, Adele revealed she’d written much of “30” for Angelo, whom she said has had “really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for.”

