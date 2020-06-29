Adele Shuts Down Fans Asking For A New Album: 'Wear A Mask And Be Patient'

Fans of Adele are starting to get a tad impatient while waiting for her to release a new album, something she hasn’t done since 2015. (Remember 2015? Simpler times.)

Over the weekend, the artist posted a photo on Instagram that showed her dressed up and singing into a microphone. It seemed to suggest ― to a few followers, at least ― that Adele was about to release some new music.

“Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

Sadly, Adele could only confirm one thing: that the album isn’t on its way.

“Of course it’s not,” she answered. “Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”

It was widely thought that the “Rolling in the Deep” singer’s new album would come out later this year. Back in February, Adele performed a slew of hits at her best friend’s wedding in London and told the crowd to “expect my album in September.”

But it appears the coronavirus pandemic has slowed the album’s progress.

“It isn’t coming in September. It’ll be ready when it’s ready,” Adele’s manager, Jonathan Dickins, told the publication Music Week last week.

“We’re all in the same boat: You’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It’ll come when it’s ready,” he added. “I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working.”

Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images Adele performing at the 2017 Grammy Awards. She said earlier this year that she'd release an album in September, but it's been delayed due to the pandemic.

Adele has titled her past three albums based on her age at the time of recording ― 19, 21 and 25 ― but the singer said in 2015 that she’s over using that naming scheme.

“I feel like the idea of calling albums after my age is showing a photograph almost of what’s going on in my life then and there,” the British superstar told Beats1 host Zane Lowe at the time.

“I feel like not that much is going to change profoundly in me from now on in terms of how important eras of my life are to myself,” she said. “So I think the next one will probably be called ‘Adele.’ It will be, I’m not joking.”