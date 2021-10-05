Adele Confirms 'Easy On Me,' Her First New Single In 6 Years, Is Coming

Adele put months of media and fan speculation to rest this week, confirming that new music is officially on the way.

The 15-time Grammy winner on Tuesday unveiled a snippet of “Easy on Me,” her first new single in six years, on her social media platforms. The black-and-white clip shows the singer placing a cassette tape into her car stereo as pages of sheet music fly out of the windows.

The full song is due out Friday, Oct. 15.

Easy On Me - October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy — Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021

The “Easy on Me” snippet arrives less than a week after mysterious billboards displaying the number “30” began popping up around the world, fueling rumors that Adele’s fourth album ― the hotly anticipated followup to 2016’s “25” ― was finally on the way.

Though “30” is purely a speculative title, the singer’s previous releases, which include 2008’s “19” and 2011’s “21,” have followed this numeric format.

On Monday, Adele appeared to further hint at new music by updating her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages with a teal backdrop that matched the color scheme of the billboards.

And, from the sounds of it, Adele’s latest project will be very much a multimedia affair. According to Vulture, the singer is considering launching the album with a televised concert event on a major network or streaming platform.