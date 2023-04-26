What's Hot

Adele Reveals 1 Thing She 'F**king Hates' — And It's Spicy

The singer said she’ll probably never reach EGOT status because of it.
Adele is more than okay with not having a Tony.

The “Easy On Me” superstar revealed why she’ll probably never reach EGOT status while joining her friend James Corden for the final “Carpool Karaoke,” which aired on Monday.

During their drive, Corden reminded Adele she was still one award shy of the honorary title, bestowed to entertainers who’ve won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

The 16-time Grammy winner joked that while she’s “always had the EGO” part, a Tony “is never gonna happen.”

Adele shows off her Grammy for best pop solo performance at the 2023 awards on Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Adele shows off her Grammy for best pop solo performance at the 2023 awards on Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
via Associated Press

Turns out, Adele is not a big fan of Broadway.

“I would never write a musical or anything like that because I fucking hate musicals,” she confessed. “I fucking hate musicals. I don’t think I’ve ever said how much I fucking hate musicals.”

Adele said she respects theater, but “I just don’t need to hear everything in f**king song all the time. I also think the EGO suits me better.”

The singer hasn’t exactly been hiding her hatred of musicals.

In October 2022, she told Broadway World: “I can’t lie guys, I’m not a massive Broadway fan. I know, I know. I’m talking about musicals though because I’ve been seeing a couple of plays, but I don’t think I’ve seen enough.”

The star is currently getting ready for the return of her “Weekends With Adele” residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which has been extended for an additional 34 shows.

Adele’s concerts at Caesars kick off again on June 16.

