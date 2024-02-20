Adele Hilariously Explains Viral NBA Courtside Meme: ‘I Really Don’t Like Being Famous’

Adele is providing some “context” behind her viral courtside meme that the world won’t soon forget.
In February 2022, the “Hello” singer was caught on camera looking less than thrilled at the NBA All-Star game. While sitting on the sidelines, Adele held a solemn facial expression, kicking off a slew of reactions on social media.
While speaking to the crowd at her “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency on Saturday, the 16-time Grammy winner finally revealed why she looked so serious.
“Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don’t give a flying fuck?” Adele asked the audience, as seen in a TikTok video. “I know it sounds crazy, but I really don’t like being famous, right? So, obviously, I know I’m sitting court side at a basketball game, you’re asking for it.”
The London singer went on to explain that she had been trying to search for Michael Jordan as her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, was mingling with players when the camera crew panned to her. She said the crew asked her if she wanted to be filmed, which she declined.
“The people with the camera came and asked me twice. They were like, ‘Do you mind if we film you? Can we put you on the screen?’” she said.
Despite telling them no, Adele said they continued to film her. Making matters worse, she added that she “didn’t realize they were airing [the footage] on TV” and not just inside the room.
“I was very annoyed because I had asked not to be filmed ... I was like, ‘these motherfuckers have come back and are filming me against my will,’” she shared as the crowd chuckled.
The awkward moment led to Adele noticeably avoiding eye contact and looking everywhere else but at the camera.
Some internet trolls also accused Adele of looking like she had lip fillers in the clip, but she shut down the rumors.
“The reason my lips looked like I had filler — because I’ve got naturally big lips, I don’t need filler — was because I was sulking,” she said during her show over the weekend.
Adele, who previously jokingly called herself a “constant meme,” had the internet in shambles again in February 2023 after she was seen sporting huge sunglasses and shushing the crowd moments before Rihanna hit the stage for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.