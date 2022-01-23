Adele Surprises Fans With FaceTime Calls After Canceled Shows: 'I'm Really Sorry'

Adele postponed the start of her Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related delays. George Rose via Getty Images

Already having mastered the art of Instagram Live (“It’s divorce, babe, divorce!”), Adele brought her talents over to FaceTime to console fans after postponing the start of her Las Vegas residency at the last minute.

Some die-hard fans had already touched down in the city for the opening night of her show, titled “Weekends With Adele,” on Friday before the “Easy on Me” singer tearfully announced that the concert would be rescheduled due to COVID-related delays.

While nothing could compare to seeing Adele in the flesh, a personal apology from her comes pretty close. So the Grammy winner said hello from the other side ... of the phone, to some would-be attendees.

Fans who gathered at her official merchandise store adjacent to the Caesars Palace venue were apparently handed a phone by a representative from the singer’s management team, according to Variety, to hear from Adele herself.

In videos shared across social media, a tearful Adele soothed fans with one-on-one chats, raining down promises of merch, future meet-and-greets and even an all-expense-paid trip whenever the residency eventually begins.

An absolute dream come true❤️ pic.twitter.com/GTFEduBsfG — QUEEN ADELE💚 (@AdeleisQueenn) January 22, 2022

UPDATE: Adele just facetimed her and told her she’s gonna cover all her costs, fly her out to the next concert, she’s gonna get to gift her the shirt, and they’re gonna drink wine together. SHE WON!!!! pic.twitter.com/8QkkIjj8J8 — Nas (@oyehaanji) January 22, 2022

“I’m sad. It’s opening night, so I’m letting myself be sad, but I’m feeling really nice seeing all of you there,” she told one fan before breaking down in tears. “I’m really sorry I’m not there.”

While talking to another listener, Adele expressed her thanks for “being so graceful to me,” per Variety.

“I really appreciate that. That’s my manager right next to you,” she said. “When you come back, whenever that is, we’ll do a meet-and-greet for free.”

In other videos, forgiving fans began to chant, “It’s OK,” as Adele became overwhelmed with emotion, while others stood outside the venue singing her songs a cappella as she watched.

Adele FaceTimes fans to apologise for Las Vegas residency postponement. pic.twitter.com/mBIL5enhog — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 23, 2022

An apology from the singer was also written in lipstick on a mirror at the store.

“I’m so upset to not be with you tonight,” read the note, according to Entertainment Weekly. “But I know some of you are here already so please hang out and look at the outfits, take pics of anything you want. Of yourselves and with each other! There’s people in the room I worked with on the store and the merch. There’s members of my management in here too to show you around. And any of you in here who were due to come to the shows this weekend can have a gift on me! I’m so sorry again.”

Fans who showed their ticket for the opening night of the residency were reportedly given a free swag bag of Adele-themed goods.

A “gutted” Adele shared a video on Thursday announcing the residency had to be postponed because the “show ain’t ready.”

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you,” she said through the tears. “But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team have been down with COVID and they still are. And it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

“I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. I’m gutted. And I’m sorry it’s so last minute,” she continued. “We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out. We’ve run out of time and I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed.”

The Grammy winner later expressed her gratitude to her fans over the postponement, tweeting on Saturday, “I have the best fans in the world! Your graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming! Thank you.”