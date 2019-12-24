Adele And The Grinch Are Stealing Christmas In A Fabulous Photo

Adele and the Grinch make a fine team for Christmas.

At a party she hosted, the singer and the grouchy green legend posed for a fabulous black and white photo with snowy London as the background.

“We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew!” the “Rolling in the Deep” singer wrote on her Instagram, posted Monday. “Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch.”

Adele also took a snap with Santa Claus, playfully sticking out her tongue.

The multiple Grammy winner officially filed for divorce from Simon Konecki in September.

She had announced her split from Konecki months earlier and wrote in May for her 31st birthday that the previous year had “tried me so hard.” But in June her spirits seemed to lift as she rocked out to the Spice Girls.

It’s good to see her in party mode. Even with the Grinch!