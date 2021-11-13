Adele Gushes Over 'Incredible' Relationship With Rich Paul

Adele is singing a happy tune about her relationship with NBA super-agent Rich Paul.

The British singer gushed over Paul in a Rolling Stone cover story published on Thursday, describing their bond as the most “incredible, openhearted and easiest” relationship.

Adele and Paul first met on the dance floor at a mutual friend’s birthday party years ago, and reconnected in May.

Rumors of their romance began swirling over the summer when the two were photographed seated courtside at the NBA finals.

The “Easy on Me” singer filed for divorce from her now-ex-husband, Simon Konecki, in 2019. The two share one son together, Angelo.

Adele and Rich Paul at a Los Angeles Lakers game in October. via Associated Press

Speaking about revealing her relationship at the NBA finals earlier this year, Adele told Vogue in a profile published last month that she “didn’t mean” to go public but that “I just love being around him.”

Elsewhere in the Vogue piece, she explained that she never feels “anxious or nervous or frazzled” with Paul.

“It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild,” she added.