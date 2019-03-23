ENTERTAINMENT

Adele And Jennifer Lawrence Party With Surprised Fans At New York City Gay Bar

"Hi my name is Adele," The "Hello" singer said on stage at the Greenwich Village bar.

Friends Adele and Jennifer Lawrence gave their fans a fun surprise on Friday night when they showed up at New York City’s popular gay bar Pieces.

The celebrity duo appeared to spark a lot of excitement when they unexpectedly joined partygoers at the Greenwich Village bar, according to a number of videos posted on social media. 

In one video published to Twitter, Adele can be seen addressing the crowd alongside Brita Filter, a drag queen and New York City-based actress.﻿

“Hi my name is Adele,” the “Hello” singer can be heard saying, prompting loud cheers. 

Other videos showed Lawrence and Adele partying with the crowd – and occasionally laughing uncontrollably.

A number of people on Twitter who said they were at Pieces at the time have excitedly recounted the experience at the New York City bar. 

In 2016, Lawrence wrote a tribute to Adele for Time’s 100 Most Influential People List. The Academy Award-winning actress shared that she met Adele at the Oscars three years prior. She praised the Grammy winner for her “undeniable talent and beauty.”

Adele is a gift, an international treasure, but she’s also sweet, funny, intelligent and beautiful. Bitch,” she wrote in part.  

