Adele And Jennifer Lawrence Party With Surprised Fans At New York City Gay Bar

Friends Adele and Jennifer Lawrence gave their fans a fun surprise on Friday night when they showed up at New York City’s popular gay bar Pieces.

The celebrity duo appeared to spark a lot of excitement when they unexpectedly joined partygoers at the Greenwich Village bar, according to a number of videos posted on social media.

In one video published to Twitter, Adele can be seen addressing the crowd alongside Brita Filter, a drag queen and New York City-based actress.﻿

“Hi my name is Adele,” the “Hello” singer can be heard saying, prompting loud cheers.

Other videos showed Lawrence and Adele partying with the crowd – and occasionally laughing uncontrollably.

A number of people on Twitter who said they were at Pieces at the time have excitedly recounted the experience at the New York City bar.

I just partied with Jennifer Lawrence and Adele.... I am speechless — Alex Craze (@Al_Craze) March 23, 2019

Randomly getting turnt with JeLaw and Adele. NBD. pic.twitter.com/xCeUTz4j4Y — Rich Brome (@rbrome) March 23, 2019

In 2016, Lawrence wrote a tribute to Adele for Time’s 100 Most Influential People List. The Academy Award-winning actress shared that she met Adele at the Oscars three years prior. She praised the Grammy winner for her “undeniable talent and beauty.”