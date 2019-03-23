Adele And Jennifer Lawrence Party With Surprised Fans At New York City Gay Bar

Friends Adele and Jennifer Lawrence gave their fans a fun surprise on Friday night when they showed up at New York City’s popular gay bar Pieces.
The celebrity duo appeared to spark a lot of excitement when they unexpectedly joined partygoers at the Greenwich Village bar, according to a number of videos posted on social media.
In one video published to Twitter, Adele can be seen addressing the crowd alongside Brita Filter, a drag queen and New York City-based actress.
“Hi my name is Adele,” the “Hello” singer can be heard saying, prompting loud cheers.
Other videos showed Lawrence and Adele partying with the crowd – and occasionally laughing uncontrollably.
A number of people on Twitter who said they were at Pieces at the time have excitedly recounted the experience at the New York City bar.
In 2016, Lawrence wrote a tribute to Adele for Time’s 100 Most Influential People List. The Academy Award-winning actress shared that she met Adele at the Oscars three years prior. She praised the Grammy winner for her “undeniable talent and beauty.”
“Adele is a gift, an international treasure, but she’s also sweet, funny, intelligent and beautiful. Bitch,” she wrote in part.