Adele returned to the concert stage this weekend on the mend from an unexpected ailment.

At Saturday night’s performance of her extended “Weekends With Adele” residency in Las Vegas, the 16-time Grammy winner revealed that she was recently diagnosed with a fungal infection known as “jock itch” after performing under hot stage lights for long periods of time.

“Do you know what my doctor gave me? It is a bit crude, but I never knew it existed,” Adele told the crowd, as seen in videos shared on social media. “Obviously when I do my shows I wear Spanx to keep it all in and make it all fit me, and I sweat a lot and it doesn’t go anywhere. So basically I’m just sitting in my own sweat. So my doctor gave me jock itch [cream].”

so are we not going to talk about the “Jock Itch” 💀 pic.twitter.com/Pb7AsVit12 — sal 🪐 (@AdeleServes) June 19, 2023

Also known as tinea cruris, jock itch is a condition similar to ringworm and athlete’s foot that causes an itchy and stinging rash on the skin, typically in the groin and inner thighs. It’s especially common among male athletes.

Moments later, Adele ― who is currently dating NBA agent Rich Paul ―joked about the similarities between the phrase “jock itch” and Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokić, whose surname is pronounced similarly.

“Sounds like I am a big Nuggets fan there, doesn’t it?” she quipped, before adding: “It looks like I am an athlete so I have to squirt [the cream] on myself. I don’t know why the fuck I just told you that.”

“Weekends With Adele” premiered at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace last fall to stellar reviews. Tickets for the show’s initial 34-performance run sold out within days of going on sale.