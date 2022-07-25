Adele Finally Announces Rescheduled Dates For Las Vegas Residency: 'I'm Ecstatic'

Adele is hoping her canceled Vegas shows are just water under the bridge for fans.

The singer surprised supporters on Monday by announcing the rescheduled dates for her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace and apologized for the “horrible decision” to cancel the shows earlier this year.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” the singer announced on her social media channels and website. “I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.”

Advertisement

“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!” she said.

“Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that,” Adele added. “But I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you.”

Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. pic.twitter.com/PQLiaPVYgO — Adele (@Adele) July 25, 2022

Adele was scheduled to kick off performances at The Colosseum in January, but canceled the entire run just one day before her first show. The decision upset fans, including some who’d already flown in and spent thousands on airfare and hotels.

Advertisement

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer said in a tearful video at the time, explaining that the show was “absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

“I’m gutted. I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time,” she said. “I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that traveled.”

All of the original 24 shows that were canceled have been rescheduled, and eight additional shows have been added to the schedule.

Adele’s residency, which was set to wrap up in April 2022, will now run from November 18, 2022, to March 25, 2023.

Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 2 in London. Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Advertisement

Adele said in an interview with BBC Radio 4′s “Desert Island Discs” earlier this month that she stood by her decision to cancel the shows, despite being “frightened” of letting people down.

The “Someone Like You” singer said the backlash she received was “brutal.”