Tearful Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency: 'My Show Ain't Ready'

Adele announced Thursday her Las Vegas residency would be postponed due to coronavirus-related disruptions to production.

It was scheduled to begin Friday at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum.

Advertisement

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the British singer said tearfully in a video posted to social media.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

She said that half of her team was out of action due to COVID-19, making it “impossible to finish the show.”

“I’m gutted. I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that traveled [to get to the show],” she added.

Advertisement

All dates would be rescheduled, she said.

All dates will be rescheduled

More info coming soon

💔 pic.twitter.com/k0A4lXhW5l — Adele (@Adele) January 20, 2022

The 24 “Weekends with Adele” shows were set to take place on Fridays and Saturdays until April 16.