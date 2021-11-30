Adele Says Hello To Las Vegas Residency

If seeing Adele live in 2022 is for someone like you, you may be in luck.

The “Hello” singer announced Tuesday that she will begin a Las Vegas residency at the Caesars Palace hotel’s Colosseum on Jan. 21, 2022.

At the “Weekends With Adele” residency, the Grammy winner will perform two shows each weekend through Saturday, April 16, for a total of 12 weeks.

See you at Caesars in Vegasss ✨ pic.twitter.com/VngaofduHQ — Adele (@Adele) November 30, 2021

Adele concerts are known for their humor, random celebrity appearances and some very touching moments. And so far, apart from two dates in London’s Hyde Park next summer — and her recent “One Night Only” CBS special — the Las Vegas shows are the only concert dates Adele has announced in support of her new album, “30,” Variety noted.

These dates, unfortunately, may also come with a bit of a caveat. Variety noted that Caesars Palace does not seem to have a vaccine requirement in place, and the hotel did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. Adele’s shows will run on consecutive weekends, excluding Feb. 18-19, when Van Morrison — who has been particularly outspoken against COVID-19 vaccines and safety protocols — will perform.

So, if this concerns you, maybe take a cue from Adele and talk it over with your therapist before purchasing tickets.