Adele Reveals The Moment She First Admitted Her Marriage Was Ending

“I’ve been obsessed with a nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one, you know, as in all these movies and all these books. When you grow up reading them, that’s what it should be, right? And I just from a very young age promised myself that when I had kids that we stayed together, we would be that united family and, and I tried for a really really long time.

And then I was just so disappointed for my son. I was so disappointed for myself. And I just thought I was going to be the one that stopped doing those bloody patterns all the time.”