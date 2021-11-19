It seems that Adele has been rolling in the deep with therapy — and wants her new album to resonate with people her age who are doing the same.

The Grammy-winning singer’s highly anticipated album “30” was released Friday and is packed with emotionally mature, yet raw, themes that force fans to feel a whole lot of feelings.

And apparently that’s just the way Adele wanted it.

In a conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music Wednesday, Adele revealed that she immediately shut down suggestions to make her album more appealing to younger audiences.

“As we were wrapping it up with the mixing and all that, the conversation of TikTok came up a lot,” she said. “So I’m like, Tik-a-Tok-a-Who? They’re like, ‘We’ve really gotta make sure that these 14-year-olds know who you are.’ I’m like, ‘But they’ve all got moms. They’ve all got moms and they’ve definitely been growing up listening to my music, these 14-year-olds and stuff like that.’”

She then emphasized why she really doesn’t care if 14-year-olds like her music.

“If everyone’s making music for the TikTok, who’s making music for my generation? Who’s making the music for my peers? I will do that job, gladly.”

“I’d rather cater to people that are on my level in terms of the amount of time we’ve spent on Earth and all the things we’ve been through,” she added.

She also admitted that the themes in her new album — which Vulture humorously said were packed with “lyrics for the 30-year-old soul” — may be a little too much for tweens and teenagers anyway.

“I don’t want 12-year-olds listening to this record — it’s a bit too deep,” she said. “But the 30- and 40-year-olds who are all committing to themselves and doing therapy, that’s my vibe, ’cause that’s what I was doing. So I’m more concerned with how this record can help them.”

That’s all well and good, Adele, but who’s going to help out all the therapists after every 30- and 40-year-old who is in therapy listens to your new album? Huh?