Adele Is Getting The Royal Treatment With Oprah Interview Ahead Of New Album

Hello, it’s Adele with a massive prime-time special on the way, ahead of the release of her new album “30” this fall.

CBS announced Monday that “Adele One Night Only” will air on Nov. 14 and feature “an extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years,” according to a press release.

Advertisement

Fans of the multi-platinum Grammy winner will be treated to both “chart-topping hits” and “several never-before-heard songs,” presumably including Adele’s recently released lead single “Easy On Me,” which has already shattered the Spotify record for most streams in a single day.

And since nothing says you’re back like an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the two-hour special will also include a sit-down with the media mogul in the famed rose garden on the grounds of her sprawling Santa Barbara compound.

The “wide-ranging conversation” with the famously private British singer will touch upon her “new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son,” according to CBS.

Adele has said her upcoming fourth studio album was fueled by the upheavals in her personal life over the past few years ― including her 2019 split from husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a 9-year-old son, Angelo.

Advertisement

The singer revealed that “30,” set to arrive just six days after the special airs, is dedicated to her child as a way to explain why she sought a divorce.

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness,” she told British Vogue in a recent interview. “It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”

While Adele has opened up about her life in several recent interviews, including cover stories this month for both the U.S. and U.K. editions of Vogue, the sit-down with Winfrey will mark her first televised conversation about her new era.

In March, Winfrey conducted a bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about the couple’s decision to step back from the royal family. The historic segment drew a massive audience of over 17 million people for CBS, and was nominated for an Emmy Award.

Advertisement