Adele Is Single And Rapping Nicki Minaj's 'Monster' Verse Like A Pro

Besides having a powerhouse mezzo-soprano and convincing you it’s a good idea to text your exes, Adele’s other party trick is rapping.

And not just to any old song. The multi-platinum Grammy winner has a soft spot for Nicki Minaj’s iconic verse on Kanye West’s track “Monster” off his 2010 “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

So, of course, when she took hold of the mic at a #NoMoreWackParties event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, the newly single singer flawlessly busted out the verse because, as Minaj once rapped, “that’s what a motherfucking monster do.”

The British star apparently had the most fun at the party, dancing to what else, but of course Beyoncé’s “Formation,” and taking pictures with fans all night.

But die-hard Adele stans already know this isn’t the first time the singer has flexed her rap prowess.

The 31-year-old previously impressed James Corden with the same verse on “Carpool Karaoke” back in 2016, when she set fire to the internet and even won praise from Minaj, who called her “mad ratchet.”

Apart from a quick trip to a gay bar with friend Jennifer Lawrence earlier this year, Adele has largely stayed out of the spotlight since completing her world tour on the back of her blockbuster 2015 album “25.”

But she did recently tease that more music is on the way. In a cheeky birthday post last month ― her first public statement since splitting with husband Simon Konecki ― Adele quipped that she’s dropping a “drum n bass record to spite” all her fans.