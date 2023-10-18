Adele Reveals Drinking Status After Being A 'Borderline Alcoholic' In Her 20s

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Adele is adjusting to life as a teetotaler.

The “Easy On Me” singer told fans about how she’s cut out alcohol ― and how she’s been handling the change ― during an exchange at her Las Vegas residency that made the rounds on social media over the weekend.

“I stopped drinking, maybe, like, three and a half months ago,” Adele told a fan after she noticed them holding a “pint” sized whiskey sour.

Advertisement

“It’s boring. I mean, oh, my God, it’s boring,” the star said of sobriety. “I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine [too].”

Adele talking to her lottery seat winners about not drinking + “ I just realised my chicken fillets moved out of place n it looks like I’ve got 3 boobs ” 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/eT9bh7jRlQ — A🤍 (@adelesgolden) October 14, 2023

Despite being dry, Adele was still up for a toast, telling the fan, “Enjoy your whiskey sour. I’m very, very jealous.”

The “Hello” singer reportedly opened up about her pandemic drinking behavior during another concert moment back in March.

Advertisement

“I remember when I came here in COVID, in lockdown,” she said, according to the Evening Standard. “It was 11 a.m., and I was definitely, like, four bottles of wine in — like we all were.”

“I said in 2020 that I wanted to put my album out,” she continued. “And we were all at home just drunk basically.”

The “I Drink Wine” artist admitted to long being “fascinated by alcohol” in a 2021 interview with Vogue, saying, “It’s what kept my dad from me. So I always wanted to know what was so great about it.”