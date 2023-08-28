Adele Halts Vegas Concert To Defend Fan From Security Guard

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Adele brought her Las Vegas concert to a halt Saturday night in an effort to defuse a tense situation between a security guard and an audience member.

The 16-time Grammy winner was performing her 2016 hit, “Water Under the Bridge,” as part of her “Weekends with Adele” residency show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace at the time of the exchange, according to Billboard.

Footage of the show shows Adele stopping her performance to inquire about what was apparently an in-crowd commotion that could be seen from the stage.

“What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up?” she asked, as seen in the clip. “Can you leave him alone, please? They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone.”

Adele stopped her performance of “Water Under The Bridge” to defend a fan from a security guard at her Vegas residency.



Just before resuming her performance, Adele offered a quick apology to the rest of the crowd.

“Sorry, guys,” she said. “He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun!”

The moment recalled a similar incident which took place at the Philadelphia stop on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour earlier this year.

Clips of that performance, which took place in May, show Swift attempting to wave off a security guard as she performs her 2015 single, “Bad Blood.”

“She wasn’t doing anything,” Swift noted, before pleading: “Hey, stop!”

“Weekends with Adele” premiered in November to rapturous reviews from critics and fans. In March, Adele announced she would extend her sold-out run with 34 additional shows. Plans for a film documenting the concert are also in the works.

Throughout the run, Adele has won as much praise for her candid, and often unfiltered, banter as she has for her chilling renditions of songs like “Someone Like You” and “Rolling in the Deep.”

Earlier this month, she helped an expectant New York couple announce the gender of their baby. And in June, she made her audience erupt with laughter after sharing she was diagnosed with a fungal infection known as “jock itch” after performing under hot stage lights for long periods of time.