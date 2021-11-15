Adele Reveals Very Special Audience Member At LA Concert: 'Never Been So Nervous'

Adele has revealed the most important guest at her top secret, star-studded Los Angeles concert last month: her 9-year-old son Angelo.
“It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I’ve never been so nervous in my life!!” the British singer tweeted Sunday, hours before the concert special and sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, “Adele: One Night Only,” was set to air on CBS.
The performance before celebrity guests — including Lizzo, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade — was taped at the Griffith Observatory and came shortly after the release of her first new song in six years, “Easy on Me.”
Her highly anticipated album, “30,” will be released on Nov. 19.
“The most beautiful venue I’ve ever played. Thank you to everyone who made it possible. To Oprah for allowing me to tell my truth lovingly in a safe space. The whole thing was pretty overwhelming, I’ve seen it twice and cried my eyes out both times,” the Grammy winner said in a tweet.
In interviews with Rolling Stone and Vogue ahead of “One Night Only,” which will be her first televised discussion about the album, Adele spoke about the turbulent events of the more-than-half decade since her last album, “25,” which included a marriage, divorce and move to Los Angeles.
The singer and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, now live across the street from one another in Beverly Hills and co-parent Angelo, whom she said the album was dedicated to.
“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness,” she told British Vogue. “It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”
“Adele One Night Only” is set to air on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. EST/8 p.m. PST, and will also be available on Paramount+.