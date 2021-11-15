Adele Reveals Very Special Audience Member At LA Concert: 'Never Been So Nervous'

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness,” she told British Vogue. “It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”

“Adele One Night Only” is set to air on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. EST/8 p.m. PST, and will also be available on Paramount+.