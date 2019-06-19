ENTERTAINMENT

Adele Went Full-On Fangirl At A Spice Girls Concert And It Was Adorable

The “Hello” singer documented her entire concert experience in photos and videos, solidifying her unbridled love for the girl group.

Everyone needs to spice up their life once in a while.

And Adele did just that while attending a Spice Girls reunion concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

And boy, did the “Hello” singer — who seems like a mega-huge fan of the ’90s girl group — Live. It. Up.

“Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago!” the 31-year-old Grammy winner wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend. “Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self.”

The “Someone Like You” singer’s post basically solidifies Adele as a Spice Girl superfan by documenting her entire concertgoing experience in videos and photos. It includes videos of her amped-up self belting “Stop” in the car on the way to the show, her and her friends excitedly jumping and shout-singing “Spice Up Your Life” backstage and her watching the Spice Girls sing onstage with their kids and realizing how much time has passed since she first became a fan.

“They’re all mums now!” Adele says excitedly.

Adele even got to meet four of the five Spice Girls (Victoria Beckham, or Posh Spice, was not a part of the reunion tour) backstage and took a very cute photo that the band shared on their Instagram account.

Adele’s enthusiasm shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to her fans. When the Spice Girls announced their reunion tour in November 2018, the singer seemed totally thrilled, and posted a throwback photo of herself as a girl backed by tons of Spice Girl posters. 

“HA! This is how I feel right now! I AM READY,” she wrote as a caption to the post.

Well, after seeing her epic post, we’re pretty sure Adele didn’t wannabe anywhere else than at that concert Saturday night.

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Adele Spice Girls
CONVERSATIONS