Adele Went Full-On Fangirl At A Spice Girls Concert And It Was Adorable

Everyone needs to spice up their life once in a while.

And Adele did just that while attending a Spice Girls reunion concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

And boy, did the “Hello” singer — who seems like a mega-huge fan of the ’90s girl group — Live. It. Up.

“Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago!” the 31-year-old Grammy winner wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend. “Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self.”

The “Someone Like You” singer’s post basically solidifies Adele as a Spice Girl superfan by documenting her entire concertgoing experience in videos and photos. It includes videos of her amped-up self belting “Stop” in the car on the way to the show, her and her friends excitedly jumping and shout-singing “Spice Up Your Life” backstage and her watching the Spice Girls sing onstage with their kids and realizing how much time has passed since she first became a fan.

“They’re all mums now!” Adele says excitedly.

Adele even got to meet four of the five Spice Girls (Victoria Beckham, or Posh Spice, was not a part of the reunion tour) backstage and took a very cute photo that the band shared on their Instagram account.

Adele’s enthusiasm shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to her fans. When the Spice Girls announced their reunion tour in November 2018, the singer seemed totally thrilled, and posted a throwback photo of herself as a girl backed by tons of Spice Girl posters.

“HA! This is how I feel right now! I AM READY,” she wrote as a caption to the post.

Well, after seeing her epic post, we’re pretty sure Adele didn’t wannabe anywhere else than at that concert Saturday night.