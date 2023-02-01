What's Hot

EntertainmentLas VegasAdele concert

Watch Adele Tear Up During Concert After Fan Shares Photo Of His Late Wife

The 15-time Grammy winner became visibly emotional as she sent her condolences to an apparently widowed audience member.
Curtis M. Wong

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Adele may be a master of eliciting tears from audiences through her soulful music, but the 15-time Grammy winner found it difficult to keep her own emotions in check after a recent fan exchange.

Footage from one of the singer’s “Weekends With Adele” residency performances in Las Vegas last week shows her singing the 2015 ballad “When We Were Young” while walking through the crowd. At the end of the song, she returns to the stage and sends her love and condolences to a concertgoer who had apparently experienced a recent loss.

“I know I talk to a few people every night, but then I just see little stories of people happening,” says Adele, becoming visibly emotional. “There was a man. He’s just there — can you see him holding his phone up? I think that’s his wife on his phone, and I don’t think she’s here. And it just really moved me.”

Speaking to the fan directly, she adds: “It looks like you’re here on your own, and I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry for your loss, and I’m so sorry I didn’t realize what you were showing me until I was already over there. ... I see these little pockets of people’s lives when I walk through, and it’s so beautiful.”

@adeleaccess

A very special moment from Adele’s concert this past Friday ♥️ #adele #weekendswithadele #adelevegas #adelelive #someonelikeyou #whenwewereyoung

♬ Someone Like You - Adele

After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Vegas residency in November to rave reviews. The show reportedly includes goose bump-inducing renditions of “Set Fire to the Rain” and “Easy on Me,” among other hits.

In recent weeks, however, Adele’s been generating as much buzz for her off-the-cuff ― and, at times, brutally honest ― stage banter as she has for her music.

According to People, she told fans at a December concert that she’d recently returned to therapy after several years.

“When I was going through my divorce, I was like, basically in like five therapy sessions a day,” said Adele, referring to her 2019 split from Simon Konecki. “But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behavior and the things I would say and it’s because I would always fall back on my therapist. ... Now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything.”

