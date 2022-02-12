Adele Says She Wants To Have Another Baby 'Next Year'

Adele has revealed some major plans for 2023.

The singer, appearing on the U.K. program “The Graham Norton Show” that aired Friday evening, said she’s hoping to welcome a baby next year.

Her plans came up when host Graham Norton asked about the new dates for her Las Vegas residency, which she postponed last month due to coronavirus-related disruptions. Adele, who released her album “30” in November, insisted the new concert dates will be “absolutely happening” in 2022 since she has plans for a little one the following year.

“I want a baby next year,” she said, while laughing. “I have plans next year! I have plans. Imagine if I have to cancel the shows because I’m having a baby.”

Adele is already mom to son Angelo, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

The singer is now in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul. She described their bond as “incredible” during an interview with Rolling Stone in November. The two first sparked rumors about their romance when they were photographed seated courtside together at the NBA finals in July.

Adele didn’t divulge too much about the current status of their romance while on “The Graham Norton Show.”

When Norton asked whether the two were engaged ― since she was seen rocking a diamond ring on her left hand at the Brit Awards on Tuesday ― the singer stayed mum on the topic.

“As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t,” she said.

“It’s lovely though, isn’t it?” she added, showing the ring.