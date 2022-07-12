Amazon Adidas women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 running shoe at Amazon

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Despite not being a runner, I do like to have a pair of running shoes on hand for the odd dance class, hike, long travel day or otherwise medium-strenuous outdoor physical activity. But after my brother’s dog, Noodle, ate my last pair of expensive running shoes, I’ve been loath to shell out more cash to replace them and have been making do with ratty old Converse. Needless to say, they are not an adequate substitution.

Advertisement

So when I saw that Adidas’ Cloudfoam running shoes would be on sale for just $42 during Amazon Prime Day, I knew that they needed to go to the top of my shopping list. These relatively simply designed yet comfortable and stylish running shoes are ideal for someone who isn’t a hardcore runner but wants a pair of sturdy sneakers to work out in that won’t hurt their feet.

The super-soft Cloudfoam cushioning is a blessing for those of us who spend a lot of time standing or walking, whether it be chasing after little kids or getting those steps in around town. In the past, I’ve noticed that Adidas sneakers tend to run small and have ordered a half-size up, but reviewers noted that the newest version of this running shoe style runs true to size.

Join me in picking up a pair of these delightful running shoes during Amazon Prime Day and save 40% no matter which of the 26 colors or styles you choose.