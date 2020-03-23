HuffPost Finds

Run, Don’t Walk: Adidas Is Offering 30% Off Almost Everything

Working from home? Working out at home? Now's your chance to get loungewear and sneakers for 30% off at Adidas.

You might want to power walk to this Adidas spring sale.&nbsp;
Whether you’re working from home trying to look office-ready on a Zoom call with your coworkers or getting in your steps with a post-work walk, chances are you want to be comfortable while staying home.

Maybe you’re tired of your Insta-worthy pajamas. But when you’re staying in, you probably don’t want to deal with too many buttons or zippers of any kind, either.

Don’t worry, you won’t have to reach for a pair of jeans just yet — Adidas is having its spring sale, and now’s your time to get all the leggings and track pants you need.

For a limited time, Adidas is offering 30% off almost everything on its site (the Yeezy line is one of the excluded brands, FYI) with code MARCH30. The sale includes both full-price and sale items. And that’s a deal we’re happy to power walk to.

Just so you know, to get free shipping, you have to spend at least $49.

If you’re looking for a pair of sneakers for a quick run in your neighborhood, we’ve spotted everything from lavender sneakers to ones with gold stripes. There are hoodies for rainy days, too, and slides for when you step out of your home office for a snack.

Check out the loungewear, slides and sneakers on sale at Adidas right now:

1
CloudFoam Pure Shoes
Adidas
Originally $70, get these now for 30% off with code MARCH30.
2
Believe This 3-Stripes 7/8 Tights (Plus Size)
Adidas
Originally $60, get these now for 30% off with code MARCH30.
3
Adicolor 3-Stripes Tights
Adidas
Originally $40, get it now for 30% off with code MARCH30.
4
Favorites Knit Pants
Adidas
These are on sale $32, plus an additional 30% off with code MARCH30.
5
QT Racer 2.0 Shoes
Adidas
Originally $65, get these now for 30% off with code MARCH30.
6
Farm Rio Hooded Track Top
Adidas
This is on sale for $49, plus an additional 30% off with code MARCH30.
7
Adilette Comfort Slides
Adidas
These are on sale for $28, plus an additional 30% off with code MARCH30.
8
Questar Flow Shoes
Adidas
Originally $75, get these now for 30% off with code MARCH30.
9
3-Stripes Bodysuit (Plus Size)
Adidas
Originally $85, get it now for 30% off with code MARCH30.
10
Essentials Hooded Track Top (Plus Size)
Adidas
Originally $55, get it now for 30% off with code MARCH30.
11
Edge Lux 3 Shoes
Adidas
Originally $85, get these now for 30% off with code MARCH30.
12
Woven Bomber Jacket
Adidas
This is on sale for $53, plus an additional 30% off with code MARCH30.
13
Bellista Trefoil Lace Sweatshirt
Adidas
This is on sale for $52, plus an additional 30% off with code MARCH30.
14
Court Team Bounce Shoes
Adidas
Originally $90, get these for 30% off with code MARCH30.
15
Pullover Hoodie
Adidas
Originally $60, get it now for 30% off with code MARCH30.
16
Adilette Lite Slides
Adidas
Originally $30, get these now for 30% off with code MARCH30.
17
Designed 2 Move 7/8 Tights (Plus Size)
Adidas
Originally $50, get these now for 30% off with code MARCH30.
18
Farm Rio Adilette Comfort Slides
Adidas
These are on sale for $28, plus an additional 30% off with code MARCH30.
19
Lace-Back Tee
Adidas
It's on sale for $28, plus an additional 30% off with code MARCH30.
20
7/8 Track Pants
Adidas
These are on sale for $35, plus an additional 30% off with code MARCH30.
