HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost You might want to power walk to this Adidas spring sale.

Whether you’re working from home trying to look office-ready on a Zoom call with your coworkers or getting in your steps with a post-work walk, chances are you want to be comfortable while staying home.

Maybe you’re tired of your Insta-worthy pajamas. But when you’re staying in, you probably don’t want to deal with too many buttons or zippers of any kind, either.

Don’t worry, you won’t have to reach for a pair of jeans just yet — Adidas is having its spring sale, and now’s your time to get all the leggings and track pants you need.

For a limited time, Adidas is offering 30% off almost everything on its site (the Yeezy line is one of the excluded brands, FYI) with code MARCH30. The sale includes both full-price and sale items. And that’s a deal we’re happy to power walk to.

Just so you know, to get free shipping, you have to spend at least $49.

If you’re looking for a pair of sneakers for a quick run in your neighborhood, we’ve spotted everything from lavender sneakers to ones with gold stripes. There are hoodies for rainy days, too, and slides for when you step out of your home office for a snack.