“I never had an issue with ultraboost. Always loved them. I love them for training and medium weight lifting and casual wear. Have them in different colors. Always recommend them to family and friends. Love how these are very lightweight, even more in love with these shoes <3” — Cali707

“I am not a runner. I suffer from fibromyalgia and SLE and I was looking for a sneaker that not only would give me the least impact when walking, but also provided the support while standing during work. These sneakers do that. They provide me with the support while standing during work and the comfort when I’m walking. Well worth the price, I highly recommend them to those looking for a sneaker with similar medical needs.” — CindyPez

“These sneakers turned me into a runner. They are lightweight and so comfortable. They offer solid support and are great quality. I would recommend these as everyday sneakers or running shoes” — DQRuns

“From the waist down, I have problems. Light Ultra boost shoes fix and normalize. I’m happy to be able to walk properly, go and do.These shoes have been my go to since discovering them. They are my answer to therapeutic shoes because they work!Thanks ADIDAS!!” — think-not-myopic

“My mother walks 4-5 miles a day and she loves her Ultraboost to walk in. She says she doesn’t feel tired on her feet like other styles of the shoe. It’s the cushioning that makes a huge difference. I’m gonna have to order her another pair because she’s put a lot of miles on them since I got them for her.” — Fg75

“The fit was great as was the price! Didn’t disappoint. Ultraboost tend to be a bit painful to workout in given my specific foot issues but they are amazing to walk around and stand in all day” — JoRo74

“These are one of the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever owned. I am a Certified Medical Assistant so I’m on my feet and up and down a lot. It has helped with my achy feet to wear these.” — Kaytee