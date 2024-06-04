HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Everyone from podiatrists to nurses recommends sneakers with Adidas’ Ultraboost tech, and it’s easy to see why. The proprietary tech adds bounciness to every step, keeping your feet comfy and reducing fatigue after long days of wear. So when we say you should sprint to this latest Adidas sale, you should do so in record-breaking time.
The Adidas Ultraboost Light, which made its debut only last year, is a popular running sneaker that several reviewers say is extremely comfortable, and it’s now in the Adidas sale for up to 56% off, making some pairs as low as $76. That knocks over $100 off their regular retail price of $190. Reviewers say these shoes are great for all-day wear, running and walking for long hours, working out and even helping to relieve plantar fasciitis. One frequent wearer even says, “it’s like walking on clouds.”
Built soft and bouncy for running but stylish enough for daily wear and fashion, the Ultraboost Light comes in men’s sizes 4-18 and women’s 5-12, with many seasonal colors (think Easter pastels and neutrals) on sale now for under $80. They’re loved by many for their high quality — Cami has been wearing them daily for months and says their pair “has been perfect since the first use” — and breathable, glove-like fit. The Ultraboost Lights are also critically acclaimed by runner publications RunRepeat (“A daily runner that doubles as a comfy sneaker”) and Running Shoes Guru (“A very durable trainer and it has excellent build quality”).
These running shoes are also plenty supportive. One user says, they “Love them for walking long hours or running. Helped a lot with my knee injury recovery. I have them in three different colors and will buy more since they are the only shoes I can wear now.” Several have also mentioned they’re springy and soft enough to help with health issues like plantar fasciitis, sore calves and ankles and all-day wear fatigue.
This sale won’t last long so run, don’t walk, to Adidas to see what’s in stock, and read on for more promising reviews.
“I never had an issue with ultraboost. Always loved them. I love them for training and medium weight lifting and casual wear. Have them in different colors. Always recommend them to family and friends. Love how these are very lightweight, even more in love with these shoes <3” — Cali707
“I am not a runner. I suffer from fibromyalgia and SLE and I was looking for a sneaker that not only would give me the least impact when walking, but also provided the support while standing during work. These sneakers do that. They provide me with the support while standing during work and the comfort when I’m walking. Well worth the price, I highly recommend them to those looking for a sneaker with similar medical needs.” — CindyPez
“These sneakers turned me into a runner. They are lightweight and so comfortable. They offer solid support and are great quality. I would recommend these as everyday sneakers or running shoes” — DQRuns
“From the waist down, I have problems. Light Ultra boost shoes fix and normalize. I’m happy to be able to walk properly, go and do.These shoes have been my go to since discovering them. They are my answer to therapeutic shoes because they work!Thanks ADIDAS!!” — think-not-myopic
“My mother walks 4-5 miles a day and she loves her Ultraboost to walk in. She says she doesn’t feel tired on her feet like other styles of the shoe. It’s the cushioning that makes a huge difference. I’m gonna have to order her another pair because she’s put a lot of miles on them since I got them for her.” — Fg75
“The fit was great as was the price! Didn’t disappoint. Ultraboost tend to be a bit painful to workout in given my specific foot issues but they are amazing to walk around and stand in all day” — JoRo74
“These are one of the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever owned. I am a Certified Medical Assistant so I’m on my feet and up and down a lot. It has helped with my achy feet to wear these.” — Kaytee