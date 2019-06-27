Julián Castro's 'Adiós To Donald Trump' Becomes Viral Hashtag Of 2020 Debate

The #AdiósTrump hashtag trended high on Twitter after a drop the mic moment from Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro in Wednesday’s first 2020 debate.
Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development secretary in former President Barack Obama’s administration, vowed to “work hard every single day so that you and your family can get good health care, your child can get a good education, and you can have good job opportunities in a big city or small town”
“And on January 20, 2021, we’ll say ‘Adiós’ to Donald Trump,” he added.
Check out the clip here:
Castro’s closing statement elicited cheers from both the studio audience attending the debate and from hundreds of people online:
