Anti-Defamation League Slams Tucker Carlson, Tells Advertisers To ‘Choose A Side’

The Anti-Defamation League is calling on advertisers to “choose a side” when it comes to buying spots on social media, “problematic programs” and “networks that don’t respect all people or that repeat baseless conspiracies that endanger all of us.”

ADL National Director Jonathan Greenblatt, in a speech Tuesday to the World Federation of Advertisers, singled out Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for particular scorn following Carlson’s recent pushing of the white supremacist “great replacement” conspiracy theory.

Carlson earlier this month suggested Democrats are trying to replace the electorate with “more obedient voters from the Third World.”

At the time, Greenblatt called on Fox News to fire Carlson — its most-watched primetime personality. Fox News chiefs dismissed the demand. On Tuesday, Greenblatt encouraged advertisers to hit companies that allow the propagation of hate speech where it hurts — on their bottom lines.

“Through your advertising muscle, you have a distinct and powerful voice in what information networks like Fox and Facebook will and will not allow on their platforms,” Greenblatt explained. “You can hold them accountable like few other actors in society because your dollars are the fuel that enables their business model.”

The advertising industry was “uniquely positioned to push these networks – whether mass media or social media – to do their utmost to ensure that hatred and conspiracy theories are not amplified,” he continued.

“Commit to this fight. Choose a side,” added Greenblatt. “Choose to pause or even pull your ads, not just from problematic programs, but altogether from networks that don’t respect all people or that repeat baseless conspiracies that endanger all of us.”