The Anti-Defamation League on Thursday urged Fox Corp. boss Lachlan Murdoch to pull Fox News personality Tucker Carlson’s upcoming “Patriot Purge” series on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, citing the company’s “moral responsibility.”

“I strongly urge you to reconsider airing this program. It has the potential to fuel misdirected anger and unrest,” Jonathan A. Greenblatt, the group’s CEO, wrote in a letter to Murdoch, who heads Fox Corp.

A heavily criticized trailer for the three-part series on the Fox Nation streaming network premiered Thursday, suggesting that the pro-Donald Trump mob’s attack on the Capitol to overturn the election was a “false flag.” The series begins streaming on Monday.

“Where is the line for you and Fox?” Greenblatt wrote to Murdoch. “How many more people need to die or how many individuals must subscribe to groundless conspiracies before you say enough is enough?”

Greenblatt called the “false flag” claim “an abject indisputable lie and a blatant attempt to rewrite history.”

“As an organization committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of hate, we remain deeply concerned that the false narrative and wild conspiracy theories presented by Carlson will sow further division and has the potential to animate violence,” Greenblatt wrote.

Fox Corp. representatives didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for a response.

Carlson and other right-wing media figures and politicians have repeatedly soft-pedaled the insurrection, which caused multiple deaths and injuries. Hundreds of Trump supporters have been arrested in connection with the riot. Trump was impeached for inciting the violence with his election lies.