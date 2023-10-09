Get Excited For Fall With These 29 Adorable Pieces Of Fall Clothing

Popular items from this list include:
- An oversized knit cardigan available in tons of colors
- A cropped puffer vest
- A pair of sheer yet virtually indestructible rip-resistant tights.
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
An oversized flannel shirt
It's available in sizes XS–2XL and 18 colors.
Promising review:
"Super cute flannel to layer for fall outfits! The material is extremely lightweight
, which is perfect because I live in the south where it’s hot nearly year round. I can get the trendy fall look without overheating
lol I will be ordering more colors! I love it." — Hayley Nicole
A long-sleeve bodycon jumpsuit
It's available in sizes S–L and six colors.
Promising review:
"I buy A LOT of products off of Amazon — I’ve bought a lot of clothing that have that 'Shein' quality (if you know you know) material, very sheer and gets ruined within a couple of washes. THIS jumpsuit is QUALITY material. It’s ribbed, thick (not too thick where the fabric is suffocating), and very stretchy, but keeps you snatched!!
I’m in love. I saw this on TikTok and the girl had posted it the same day that I ordered it. GET THIS IF YOU CAN —best $35 I’ve ever spent on Amazon and one of my all time favorite things I’ve purchased.
Thank you so much for a wonderful product." — Soukayna
A sweatshirt with the Sanderson sisters spell from "Hocus Pocus"
Lucky Tee Apparel is a Texas–based small biz. This is available in sizes S–2X, a hoodie and 13 colors.Promising review:
"I ordered a size bigger than normal, and it's perfect. Very warm and soft
. Can't wait for fall now!" — Jennifer
A mock turtleneck bodysuit
It's available in sizes XS–2XL and 29 colors.
Promising review:
"So happy I found this. Of course, I found it on TikTok but this top is one of my staple fall pieces now
. Super comfortable and stretchy
so I don't feel like I'm being suffocated. It is a little thin so don't wear a black bra unless it's intentional. Otherwise this is 10/10 would recommend." — Amber Brooks
An oversized knit cardigan
It's available in sizes S–3X and 29 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this cardigan so much! It looks good with almost anything and it’s so cozy.
I wear it just about every day while I work and go to class. I can’t wait for fall to come around so I can wear it outside too. Sizing was also just right and the quality is amazing
:)." — Alex Greene
A simple, cozy pair of sweatpants
They're available in men's sizes S–4XL and nine colors.
Promising review:
"Alright, I did sooo much research before I bought these because I was tired of never getting sweats I loved. These sweats are exactly what I’ve been hoping for — soft, sweatshirt-like, affordable, cute, and neither too thin or too thick.
These are perfect for laying around or going out and about and the waistband comes with a drawstring to adjust the fit.I’ve pretty much been wearing these every day for the past few weeks
. Highly recommend — simple, comfy, cute sweatpants." — Ann Pomazal
A ribbed sweater maxi dress
Klassy Network
is a woman-owned, Florida-based small biz that specializes in clothing with built-in padding. This is available in sizes 2XS–3X and two colors.Promising review:
"Buy this!! I was hesitant but I trust KN and bought it. The material is so soft, true to size, and no bra band
. It’s so comfy and keeps you warm
for a perfect date night." — Stephanie C.
A reliable jean jacket
It's available in sizes S–XL and 13 styles/colors.
Promising review:
"This is by far my fave clothing item I’ve ordered from Amazon!
So comfy and has the oversized fit like I wanted. All of my Jean jackets make me feel restricted because I’m tall and have long arms (5’8) and this jacket has so much room! By far my favorite fall piece and I can’t wait to add it to my outfits
!" — Kingsley Pope
A faux suede mini skirt
It's available in sizes S–XL and 16 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this skirt, it fit perfectly! Once I had It on it stayed in place
!! That’s a big deal for me because I have curves and I hate pulling skirts down every time I walk but yes, this skirt was the truth. I got so many compliments and it’s soft. Just buy it." — Cherrelle Harvin
A vegan leather jacket
Rebdolls
is a Latine- and woman-owned small biz that makes clothes with plenty of bold colors and fun prints. This is available in sizes M–5X.
A varsity bomber jacket
It's available in sizes S–XL and 18 styles.Promising review:
"Okay, I can't explain how in love I am with this jacket
. Fits oversized
, just how I wanted. Got so many compliments on it and can be dressed up to add some edge to a cute dress or skirt. I have more of a streetwear style and this jacket is perfect. Def going to get other ones in different colors!" — SEC
A cropped puffer vest
Reviewers are saying you should size down for a cropped look. This is available in sizes XS–2X and 20 colors.Promising review:
"I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy.
I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." — Lydia Spencer
A pair of internet-famous sheer rip-resistant tights
They're available in sizes XS–3XL.
Promising review:
"This is the first time that I have bought from this company. I was very impressed with how the nylons are holding up. Usually, I end up snagging and getting runs all the time. They are super soft and very comfortable. I love the way they look and feel.
I’m very thankful for finding the site and finally being able to get nylons that work for me!" —TERESE E.
A pair of opaque thermal tights with warm fleece lining
They're available in sizes S–XL, 17 colors, and in two-packs with various color combos.
Promising reviews:
"The warmest tights ever. I have several pairs of fleece tights, but these are by far the warmest.
I live in Kansas, so it is common for us to have 20 mph north winds during the winter. I usually wear skirts or dresses to work so I need something warm on my legs. These tights paired with a skirt and boots are warmer than a pair of pants.
They are also very soft and comfortable and fit great. I have a hard time finding tights to fit properly because of my long legs. A lot of tights are either too short and sag in the crouch area or come all the way up to my neck, but these don't do either. I just ordered another pair and will most likely order a third pair in another color." — Cindy Henley
A forever classic Hanes sweatshirt
It's available in men's sizes S–5XL and 38 colors.Promising review
: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price
to put together that mini pleated skirt
and collared top
outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." — abby
A "spooky season" graphic tee
It's available in sizes S–3X.
A pair of faux-leather straight-leg pants
They're available in sizes 2XS–4XL and 23 colors.
Promising review:
"I love leather pants and I have been looking for a new pair for a while. The perfect fit in leather pants is hard to find but these fit me perfectly
. They are really cute and comfortable!
I got my normal size, they are also stretchy so don't worry about sizing up.
" — Jamie Brune
A turtleneck jumpsuit
It's available in sizes S–5X.
A faux leather bomber jacket
It's available in sizes 0–12 and two colors.
Promising review:
"Literally wear this everywhere.
Can dress it up or down and it looks good with everything. Makes every outfit look so much better
. I’m obsessed. True to size. Highly recommend." — Madi C.
A fun hoodie perfect for introverts
It's available in sizes S–XL.
A high-waisted wool-blend plaid mini skirt
It's available in sizes XS–2X and 36 colors.
Promising review:
"I bought this skirt in two colors. It’s SO WORTH it! I’ve gotten so many compliments on it, and everyone is shocked when I say I got it from Amazon. It’s a thick, quality material too
. It’s not cheap or flimsy feeling
." — meredith
A chunky turtleneck sweater dress
Beginning Boutique is a woman-owned business. This is available in sizes 2–8.
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer
A highly rated down jacket
It's available in sizes 2XS–5X and 13 colors.Promising review:
"SO WARM. So stylish
! I am so in love with this coat. It seems very well put together and heavy and sturdy
. I am usually a size L/XL in everything and the large fits perfectly with the zippers up on the sides. It gets a bit narrow around the hips but it's adjustable so it's fine! Absolutely love this coat.
" — Lauren
A cropped turtleneck sweater
It's available in sizes 0–20 and five colors.
Promising review:
"This cropped turtleneck is cute and comfy! The material feels soft and luxurious!
I can dress it up or down and feel so chic the whole time!" — Stephanie L.
An adorable fit-and-flare velvet mock turtleneck dress
It's available in sizes XS–4X.
A faux leather bodycon mini skirt
It's available in sizes XS–2X and nine colors.
Promising review:
"I was a little hesitant to buy because this was my first time buying a short skirt on Amazon. Especially because it was for my birthday BUT I am SO GLAD I purchased it! The material of the skirt is stretchy, it was indeed high-waisted, and it fit so beautifully.
I’m also a tall girl with some hips lol so I was really happy it fit so good. My birthday outfit definitely GAVE, honey!
Lol. The only con was that the skirt rode up a few times (probably because I was walking a lot)." — kat ramos
A Lululemon scuba half-zip hoodie
This is made with a naturally breathable cotton-blend fleece fabric to keep you warm without overheating. That in-between weather time is coming — you know, when it's super hot one day and then extremely chilly the next. This is like the perfect piece for those unpredictable weather days. It's available in sizes XS–2XL and in 10 colors.Promising review
: "TikTok wasn't joking when they were hyping this up.
I've wanted a scuba for years, and a cropped version PLUS a half zip was too good to pass up. I am so excited to wear this! It's so soft, cute, and baggy, which I am a fan of.
I love me a comfy hoodie in the cold winter months. So excited to put this to use!" — macefaceee
A pleated tennis skirt with shorts
It's available in sizes 0–12 and 43 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"I LOVE this skirt. I found it off a review on TikTok. The skirt fit like a glove, with room to stretch (not tight or ill fitting).
I’m really happy with this product because it’s hard to find a product that accommodates my size and comes in good quality. If you were hesitant, I would suggest checking your measurements. I might buy more colors!" — Nick
A sherpa-lined shacket
It's available in men's sizes S–3X and 13 colors.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, and I was hesitant at first, but I bought it. I’m really small, so I bought the medium to be oversized, and it’s great. I could def fit smaller sizes and it would still be big so if you want the sleeves smaller, I’d size down. So comfortable and cute especially with bodycon dresses
." — Bela Maria