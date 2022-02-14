NFL Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested At LAX For Allegedly Assaulting Wife On Plane

NFL free-agent running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport after reports of “a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim” on a plane, according to airport police.

The plane, already on the tarmac, returned to the gate, where Peterson was booked on suspicion of felony domestic violence injury to a spouse. He was released later on $50,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on June 16.

Advertisement

A representative for Peterson and his wife, Ashley Brown Peterson, told ESPN in a statement that the two “had a verbal argument” on the plane.

“This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly,” the Petersons’ representative said.

The two were heading home to Houston after attending pre-Super Bowl events in LA. Peterson’s wife continued on the flight to Houston.

Peterson was charged with felony child abuse in 2014 for using a switch to spank his then-4-year-old son, leaving him cut and bruised, according to ESPN. Peterson pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless assault. He was sentenced to two years’ probation, a $4,000 fine and 80 hours of community service. The NFL suspended him for a year.

Advertisement

Peterson’s 2-year-old son Tyrese Ruffin was fatally beaten in 2013 by Joseph Patterson, the boyfriend of Tyrese’s mom, Ashley Doohen. Peterson had only recently learned he was Tyrese’s father, and first met him on life support.

Patterson was sentenced to life without parole

Peterson, a 15-year NFL veteran, finished this past season on injured reserve with the Seattle Seahawks. The team signed him to their practice squad late last year after he played three games with the Tennessee Titans.

He played 10 seasons for the Minnesota Vikings until 2017. After that he played for the Detroit Lions, the New Orleans Saints, the Arizona Cardinals, and Washington.

Advertisement