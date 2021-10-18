Adrien Brody Felt 'So Stupid' After Rejecting What Turned Into An Iconic Series

Actor Adrien Brody told GQ that he was almost in the “Lord of the Rings” franchise, but rejected the part because he “didn’t grasp it.”

He regretted it when he went to see the first film with an ex-girlfriend.

“She turned to me and she said, ‘You passed on ‘Lord of the Rings?’” he said, laughing. “I remember feeling so stupid.”

He said he didn’t recall what part director Peter Jackson had in mind for him, but recalled that it “was some Hobbit-like character.”

Brody, however, wasn’t interested.

“I was looking for something else,” he said.

But he added that while he missed out on “Lord of the Rings,” he ended up in Jackson’s 2005 “King Kong” film ― a role he believes he wouldn’t have gotten if he had been a Hobbit.

And that had its own benefit.

“My face was immortalized on a McDonald’s soda cup,” he said. “When does that happen for anyone?”