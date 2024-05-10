Amazon's Legendary 'Adult Baby Blanket' Is On Sale Right Now

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Snuggling up on lazy days is still a thing we deserve this spring and summer — we just need to exchange our thicker throw blankets for something more lightweight yet equally comfortable. So, you’re probably going to want to grab one of these dreamy cotton muslin blankets currently on sale at Amazon for more than 44% off (that includes a 33% off deal with an extra 10% coupon that will apply at checkout). A dead ringer for much-loved pricier options from West Elm, Quince and Brooklinen at a fraction of the price, these lightweight blankets are super snuggly without adding too much heat.
In fact, if you’ve ever looked at an infant blanket or swaddle and thought: I wish they made that in my size, you’re in luck. This is what Refinery29 once dubbed “the adult baby blanket,” and it comes in the classic throw size of 75 inches by 55 inches, a twin bed size, or an 80-inch queen size in both four-layer and six-layer weights and with or without tassels. Any combination will look amazing draped over a chair or couch, and feel great whether you’re taking a midday nap or want something to wrap around your shoulders on an early morning.
The blanket comes in 10 stunning colors, though some, like tan and teal, are on deeper sale than others. The four-layer versions weigh less than two pounds and are easy to fold up, making them the perfect thing to take on planes and trains as well as to the beach or park. They’re all machine-washable, giving you effortless comfort that will last for years to come. These blankets have earned a 4.6-star rating from Amazon reviewers; you can read what some of them have to say below, or just go ahead to get one of these for your home, apartment or dorm room stat.
Promising reviews:
“It reminds me of the muslin blankets I used for my kids when they were babies. So soft, lightweight, love the color, didn’t shrink when I washed it. My sister bought one after she used mine because she loved it” — Tee
“This blanket is amazing! It’s all of the things you want in a lightweight blanket for all seasons. It has a great weight, but is breathable. There is a reason that people give muslin blankets to new parents - it’s so soft, comfy, and doesn’t get too hot. Treat yourself. This blanket is perfect!” — chellekettle
“I absolutely LOVE this throw!!! I love everything about it!! This is the second one I have bought and to be honest it will not be the last!! I love the color, I love how warm and comfortable it is, without being overly warm. It washes and drys wonderfully. I love that it is made of 100% Cotten.” — mona & Lauren
“This throw offers maximum comfort. It is my main throw in the home. I use it at night and it’s thin but warm enough to use alone. I love this blanket and I will definitely be purchasing more from this brand and likely more of these in multiple color options.” — Emily Barker
“This blanket is the perfect blanket for travel or lay on the couch and watch a movie ! It’s light weight and packs easily.” — Eva