Are you unsure how to talk to people at a party after spending two years inside? Do you get overly competitive about absolutely everything? Do you love inside jokes and weird referential humor that only makes sense in a specific context and otherwise could be seen as distasteful? Sounds like you need to play more adult card games.

For Vanessa Davies, chief strategist and co-owner of PhD Matters, the maker of the adult card game Life’s Potluck Buffet, playing games at parties or social events can help break the ice and relieve any lingering social nervousness.

“Even in the best of times, honest and meaningful interaction between humans is difficult without a structured activity,” Davies told HuffPost. “Playing games with each other can alleviate social anxiety because the game provides a framework for social interaction.”

When it comes to more conversational card-based games, you likely know about Apples To Apples and the more R-rated Cards Against Humanity. Matt Hendricks, owner of Thirsty Dice, a board game cafe in Philadelphia, explains that rotating games like these resonate with players because the goal is to impress individuals each round, instead of objectively winning.

“The card-based ‘rotating judge’ game genre gained a lot of traction because of how easy it was to get into,” Hendricks told HuffPost. “It pushes players to empathize with the judge who is picking the winning card. Like most great games, this design recognizes it’s not about the cards, board, or pieces — but the players you are with.”

To maximize the fun and ease back into socializing, browse the adult card games ahead, recommended by Hendricks and others experts — along with a few reviewer-approved picks of our own.

