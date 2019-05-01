Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

Aerie's Swim Section Is A Gold Mine For Cheap, Cute Swimsuits

And right now, there's a BOGO sale on bikini tops and bottoms. Time to stock up.

We’re only a few weeks away from Memorial Day weekend, which means it’s officially time to start shopping for swimsuits. Buying a bathing suit is, admittedly, rarely fun, but Aerie makes it easier by featuring untouched images of its suits on models of all body types (so you actually have an idea of what the swimsuit will look like on you).

As if that wasn’t already helpful, Aerie currently has a buy one, get one sale on all bikini tops and bottoms for an undisclosed amount of time. You’ll find bathing suit bottoms that aren’t that cheeky, underwire bikini tops that support big busts, and so many cute swimsuits that are super flattering ― for cheap.

If you’re not looking for a bikini, there are a few one-pieces that aren’t BOGO but are still marked down, including this cute one-piece swimsuit that I bought last summer. It’s the one suit I always get compliments on and that I certainly don’t regret purchasing.

We’ve rounded up 13 bikini tops and bottoms to buy (and then get on free) from the Aerie swim sale. It’s only for a short amount of time, so stock up before summer starts. And, if you’re looking for more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below at our favorites:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Aerie High Waisted Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Aerie
Buy it for $30 and get a matching top free at Aerie.
2
Aerie Pique Wide Strap Scoop Bikini Top
Aerie
Buy it for $30 and get a matching bottom free at Aerie.
3
Aerie High Waisted Bikini Bottom
Aerie
Buy it for $25 and get a matching top free at Aerie.
4
Aerie Ribbed Longline Bandeau Bikini Top
Aerie
Buy it for $35 and get a matching bottom free at Aerie.
5
Aerie Tie High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Aerie
Buy it for $30 and get a matching top free at Aerie.
6
Aerie Crochet Longline Bandeau Bikini Top
Aerie
Buy it for $35 and get a matching bottom free at Aerie.
7
Aerie Ribbed Side Scoop Bikini Top
Aerie
Buy it for $30 and get a matching bottom free at Aerie.
8
Aerie High Neck Bikini Top
Aerie
Buy it for $35 and get a matching bottom free at Aerie.
9
Aerie Bikini Bottom
Aerie
Buy it for $25 and get a matching top free at Aerie.
10
Aerie Seersucker Longline Triangle Bikini Top
Aerie
Buy it for $40 and get a matching bottom free at Aerie.
11
Aerie Push Up Underwire Bikini Top
Aerie
Buy it for $40 and get a matching bottom free at Aerie.
12
Aerie Push Up Underwire Bikini Top
Aerie
Buy it for $40 and get a matching bottom free at Aerie.
13
Aerie Side Scoop Bikini Top
Aerie
Buy it for $30 and get a matching bottom free at Aerie.

BROWSE AERIE’S FULL SWIM SALE

