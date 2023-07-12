The AeroGarden Harvest Is 70% Off For Prime Day, So It's Time To Become An Apartment Farmer

In fact, it's so easy reviewers can't stop raving about it!

"I always thought I had two black thumbs when I comes to plants, but now I have thriving herbs and houseplants!! I am so glad I splurged on this. I bought some seeds from the store and within two days they were growing. On a whim I placed my dismal monstera and the pothos that my cat had viciously munched bare on the same table as the aero garden and they are doing amazing! I had given up hope on both these plants. They both have new leaves and I am beyond surprised! This thing is practically foolproof. It tells you when to water, add plant food, and the light comes on automatically." —Brooke Diamond

"This is the BEST present for those who garden and cook! I gifted this to my mother who absolutely adores this! It grows herbs VERY quickly and with it being in your house, you avoid animals from getting to it! I would for sure buy this as a gift for someone else in the future!" —Jessica Laganella