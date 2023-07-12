ShoppingGardeningPrime Day 2023outdoors

The AeroGarden Harvest Is 70% Off For Prime Day, So It's Time To Become An Apartment Farmer

Grab one right now and you can have it planted on your kitchen counter in no time.
You know salads? Turns out you can actually GROW THEM (from the comfort of your kitchen counter) with no soil and no gardening skills. I mean it. I’m talking herbs, greens, tomatoes — the works!

AeroGarden (the OG indoor hydroponic countertop garden company) has their Harvest model on sale for 70% off this Prime Day — which means your apartment gardening can finally begin! That's right, it's under $50 right now (usually $164.95)! The kit even comes with seeds, so you'll have everything you need in one spiffy package.

You'll get a full season of herb pods including: Genovese Basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint. The kit also comes with a three-ounce bottle of their patented, all-natural Plant Nutrients.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $164.95)

You may be wondering if it’s really that easy. Why yes, previous plant-killers — it really is!

Just throw this on your counter and throw responsibility out the door, because this doesn’t need soil, sun, or much attention at all. You’ll simply put your seeds inside the divided pods, fill them with water or food when the control panel tells you to, and your plant family will start to grow! You don’t even need to put it in a sunny spot! In fact, because the AeroGarden’s full spectrum 20-watt LED light maximizes photosynthesis, your garden will actually grow five times faster than traditional planting. It even runs on an automatic timer, so you won’t have to worry about neglecting your lil’ sprouts.

In fact, it's so easy reviewers can't stop raving about it!

"I always thought I had two black thumbs when I comes to plants, but now I have thriving herbs and houseplants!! I am so glad I splurged on this. I bought some seeds from the store and within two days they were growing. On a whim I placed my dismal monstera and the pothos that my cat had viciously munched bare on the same table as the aero garden and they are doing amazing! I had given up hope on both these plants. They both have new leaves and I am beyond surprised! This thing is practically foolproof. It tells you when to water, add plant food, and the light comes on automatically." —Brooke Diamond

"This is the BEST present for those who garden and cook! I gifted this to my mother who absolutely adores this! It grows herbs VERY quickly and with it being in your house, you avoid animals from getting to it! I would for sure buy this as a gift for someone else in the future!" —Jessica Laganella

Just look how gorgeous these reviewers' results are!
You can get seeds for mixed greens, Italian herbs, salsa gardens, flowers, and more!And with four colors and two sizes to choose from, you're sure to find one that best fits your kitchen's vibe.
Tomatoh no they didn't!... Yes, they did.
I would protect those tomato babies with my life.

This impressive setup is only $49.99 (originally $164.95) and it will save you a bundle in the long run — so don't miss out on the current 70% off Prime Day savings. Honestly, I think I'm gonna have to get one too. This garden is really ~growing~ on me.

The AeroGarden is available in four different colors, but not all colors are on sale.Reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $164.95)
