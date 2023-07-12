The AeroGarden Harvest Is 70% Off For Prime Day, So It's Time To Become An Apartment Farmer

You know salads? Turns out you can actually GROW THEM (from the comfort of your kitchen counter) with no soil and no gardening skills. I mean it. I’m talking herbs, greens, tomatoes — the works!
You may be wondering if it’s really that easy. Why yes, previous plant-killers — it really is!
Just throw this on your counter and throw responsibility out the door, because this doesn’t need soil, sun, or much attention at all. You’ll simply put your seeds inside the divided pods, fill them with water or food when the control panel tells you to, and your plant family will start to grow! You don’t even need to put it in a sunny spot! In fact, because the AeroGarden’s full spectrum 20-watt LED light maximizes photosynthesis, your garden will actually grow five times faster than traditional planting. It even runs on an automatic timer, so you won’t have to worry about neglecting your lil’ sprouts.