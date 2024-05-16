The Travel-Friendly AeroPress XL Makes The ‘Best Coffee Ever.’ Get It For 30% Off.

“We decided not to replace our microwave, so I needed a one cup option. (I used to do a pot of French press over the course of the morning.) This works well. And cleans up in literally 10 seconds. Makes a fresh hot cup super easy. I don’t use the paper filters, because they take out the oils (which for me degrades the taste). And I took the advice I saw online to get the pressure sealed bottom, to allow a longer brew time. (I ordered a metal filter and pressure cap combo from another manufacturer.) Pricey. But works EXTREMELY well.” — Jack Donnellly

“This thing makes a really smooth cup of coffee! And it’s fun to use.

I ground up some Kona coffee beans from Hawaii, put a paper filter in the tube, threw the coffee in there, filled with 185 degree water, swirled for 5 seconds, counted to 30, pressed gently, waited for the hiss, popped the coffee puck in the trash, rinsed, then went back to my coffee cup, put sugar and heavy cream in it, mixed with a spoon, and SMOOOOOOOOOOOOTH coffee! I love it!

” — Chris F.

“I highly recommend this coffee press to anyone that enjoys the full flavor of a good cup of coffee. Once I have pressed the coffee I have about a half cup that is really strong and flavorful. Sometimes I drink it that way, other times I add some more hot water to bring it to a full cup, and depending on my mood I will stir in a small teaspoon of coconut sugar. The unit is compact such that I took it when traveling with a small container of Katahdin coffee with me so I could make a cup in the hotel room. So much better than the in-room options, yuck.” — Bradley C. Schneider

“I’ve tried pour over and other fussy methods. I’ve been using k cups for simplicity but this is both the easiest and best tasting method I’ve tried. I am trying intermittent fasting and only black coffee is “clean” I don’t buy creamer anymore. The coffee is too good without it.” — Michael Mangis

“I can’t really think of anything to say that hasn’t been said before, but this is basically the iPhone of the coffee world. It changes the game:



1) Easy to use, easy to clean, doesn’t require elaborate rituals

2) Makes REALLY GOOD coffee, that can be easily adjusted to suit your taste

3) It’s FREAKING CHEAP compared to owning a whole counter full of coffee appliances (trust me, I’ve been there)

4) It’s portable. You can take it on trips, use it in hotels. You can take it camping, hunting, or fishing. You can take it to your office. In fact, I bought a second one for my office. This thing can make the best coffee anywhere you have boiling water.” — dwizum

“The Aeropress Original Coffee Press is a versatile and portable coffee maker that revolutionizes the brewing experience. With its unique 3-in-1 brew method, combining elements of French Press, Pourover, and Espresso, this compact device allows coffee enthusiasts to enjoy a full-bodied and smooth cup of coffee without the grit and bitterness commonly associated with traditional brewing methods.” — Alejandro R.