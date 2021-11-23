Shopping

Shoe Lovers: Don't Miss The Aerosoles Early Black Friday Sale

These aren't your granny's Aerosoles. Take advantage of this deal and take your pick from their chic lineup.

PSA: Aerosoles are cute now!

Memories of Aerosoles shoes from the late ’90s and early aughts frankly conjure up visions of clunky orthopedics, but this is simply no longer the case. Aerosoles has majorly upped its game in recent years, even creating adorable collaborations with iconic designers like Laura Ashley. So if it’s been a while since you’ve perused the brand’s selection, it’s time to take a peek — and take advantage of an early Black Friday sale.

Get 25% off sitewide using code Password123 from today through Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Aerosoles has chic ankle boots, heels, loafers and more — and they couldn’t be more on-trend if you tried. It’s the best of both worlds: wildly comfortable and fashionable. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite styles from Aerosoles’ early Black Friday sale. There’s a good chance that if you’re in the market for new shoes, you’ll find what you’re looking for.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

A velvet slide
Aerosoles
This standout sandal — made entirely of vegan materials — is every bit as comfortable as it is beautiful.

Get it from Aerosoles for $40.05 (originally $53.40).
A pair of snake print boots
Aerosoles
Elevate the rugged hiking boot with contrasting cuffs, chunky soles and a chic snakeskin print.

Get them from Aerosoles for $120 (originally $175).
A pair of timeless loafers
Aerosoles
Soft black velvet and a lug-soled heel gives these loafers an updated look.

Get them from Aerosoles for $120 (originally $160).
A statement boot
Aerosoles
These ultra-sleek patent-leather boots are made of water-resistant faux leather and have a stylish lug sole.

Pre-order them from Aerosoles for $127.50 (originally $170).
A sexy pair of heels
Aerosoles
These kicky sandals have a chunky platform that never goes out of style. The black suede gives it a timeless elegance while still feeling fresh and modern.

Pre-order them from Aerosoles for $101.25 (originally $135).
Chic, comfy clogs
Aerosoles
No need to fear the wooden clog. This vegan leather option from the Laura Ashley collaboration is as comfortable and easy to walk in as it is charming.

Get it from Aerosoles for $70.88 (originally $94.50).
Classic ballerina flats
Aerosoles
You can't go wrong with a pair of everyday flats. The juxtaposition of the leather and suede textures adds a cool touch, making them perfect for work, dinner or a night on the town.

Get them from Aerosoles for $70.88 (originally $94.50).
