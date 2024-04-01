ShoppingStyleShoessandals

These Not-Too-Expensive Comfort Sandals Look Suspiciously Designer

They’re a far cry from the prices of their designer brethren.
You know when you see someone wearing something you like, and you can’t stop thinking about it for weeks on end? That was me recently with a pair of Prada chunky fisherman sandals. A chic, androgynously styled person was wearing them with white socks, jeans and a blazer — almost like they were loafers. It blew my mind.

Though these kicks had a big moment a few summers back, I’d never considered the sheer versatility of fisherman sandals. Sure, you can wear them all summer with shorts and linen pants, but who knew how easily they could transform into more formal evening looks? When styled with socks or tights, these shoes take on a whole new dimension, giving you even more chances to wear them throughout the year or before it’s “sandal season.”

While many brands have their versions of a chunky fisherman sandal, I nearly fell off my seat when I saw that the comfort shoe brand Aerosoles released two of its own styles of fisherman sandals — both showcasing a silver statement buckle that really stole the show. Even better, they both retail for less than $120, a far cry from the prices of their designer brethren. Take a closer look below.

Aerosoles
A chic, elevated fisherman sandal with a chunky sole
The stylish details of these classic leather shoes are reminiscent of Prada’s sporty fisherman sandals or even the ultraminimal fisherman sandals from The Row. The slit along the 1.75-inch sole makes them bend with your foot for added flexibility, and the cushioned footbed offers stability and comfort as you walk or stand for hours. They are available in women's whole and half sizes from 5-12 and come in black or white.
$86.25 at Aerosoles (regularly $115)$115 at Zappos$115 at Nordstrom
Aerosoles
A woven fisherman sandal that's super lightweight
Also reminiscent of The Row sandals, these low-profile fisherman kicks have an interwoven upper that shows off your toes. They’re equipped with a molded footbed that gives you ample support through your arch and heel. The sole, only 1 inch high, is injected with foam, helping make the sandals comfortable to wear and walk in. I think these would be great shoes for summer travel as you could easily take them from day to night. They run from women's sizes 5-12 and come in black or white.
$115 at Aerosoles$80.50 at Kohl's (regularly $115)$115 at Nordstrom
