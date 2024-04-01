These Not-Too-Expensive Comfort Sandals Look Suspiciously Designer

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You know when you see someone wearing something you like, and you can’t stop thinking about it for weeks on end? That was me recently with a pair of Prada chunky fisherman sandals. A chic, androgynously styled person was wearing them with white socks, jeans and a blazer — almost like they were loafers. It blew my mind.

Though these kicks had a big moment a few summers back, I’d never considered the sheer versatility of fisherman sandals. Sure, you can wear them all summer with shorts and linen pants, but who knew how easily they could transform into more formal evening looks? When styled with socks or tights, these shoes take on a whole new dimension, giving you even more chances to wear them throughout the year or before it’s “sandal season.”