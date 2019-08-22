HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Whether you’re looking to replace worn-out pillows or to improve the quality of your Zs, pillow shopping can be overwhelming. Figuring out the difference between an $8 pillow or an $800 one — down or synthetic materials? memory foam or traditional stuffing? — can feel quite arbitrary. It’s easy to get trapped in the stress over figuring out the right pillow for side sleepers versus back sleepers.

But there’s one basic pillow that can tick off most boxes on your list of requirements: It’s luxurious, affordable, comfortable and hypoallergenic.

Comfort In A Bag bamboo pillows are made with natural multilayer memory foam and bamboo cover cases, meaning they’re designed to never go flat. And cleaning them is a breeze because the eco-friendly bamboo covers are machine-washable, so they’re a good purchase if you’re worried you’re not washing your pillows enough. Plus, they’re naturally hypoallergenic.

You can rest easy with these Comfort In A Bag bamboo pillows — and right now, a two-pack is marked down to just $50.

