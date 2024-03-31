56 Affordable Alternatives To Popular Expensive Brands

Popular items from this list:
- A pair of noise-cancelling on-ear headphones reviewers say are a great alternative to AirPods Max
- Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer, a cult fave
- A Baroque-style mirror no one will believe came from Amazon
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement
1
E.l.f. Halo Glow liquid filter
2
A pair of noise-cancelling on-ear headphones reviewers say are a great alternative to AirPods Max
3
A spandex-blend maxi dress
Advertisement
4
A pack of duster sponges
5
Or a pair of Cushionaire cork-bottom sandals
6
A Shea Moisture manuka honey mask
Advertisement
7
A CZ tennis bracelet that looks similar to the pricey Swarovski
8
A Simple Modern tumbler for all of your hydration needs
9
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
Advertisement
10
CeraVe's retinol serum
11
A set of Amazon Basics silicone baking mats
12
A Sol de Janeiro fragrance mist
Advertisement
13
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
14
A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles
15
NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip, a lip gloss that also has the hydration of a lip oil
Advertisement
16
A pair of pink-tinted, gold-rim coupe glasses
17
L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion, a fan-favorite, glycerin-infused illuminator
18
The Revlon One-Step hot air brush, now with an upgraded motor
Advertisement
19
A belt bag so you can keep all your must-haves close
20
Carenel lip sleeping masks, which come in a set of three minis
21
A pair of chunky droplet earrings
Advertisement
22
A chunky knit weighted blanket
23
A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets
24
E.l.f. Poreless Putty primer with squalene to hydrate
Advertisement
25
Or if you prefer gripping-style primers like Milk Hydro Grip, E.l.f.'s Power Grip, which is formulated with hyaluronic acid
26
A satin pillowcase to help maintain hair and skin health even as you sleep
27
A Briotech spray with the same magical ingredient as the very beloved Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue spray
Advertisement
28
A sunrise alarm clock reviewers say is a great alternative to the Hatch, which is over $100
29
A pair of loafer mules
30
A pack of reusable grocery bags
Advertisement
31
A Renpho percussion massager
32
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
33
A set of snazzy-looking and surprisingly affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds
Advertisement
34
A set of super-sized and super-soft satin scrunchies
35
Skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks with results that reviewers swear by
36
A set of breathable seamless thongs
Advertisement
37
A pair of Bambody period undies
38
A super plush blanket that is just begging to be cuddled up with
39
Physicians Formula Diamond Dust for a gorgeous shimmer
Advertisement
40
Oversized square sunnies
41
A soap brow kit
42
A long-sleeve bodysuit
Advertisement
43
A slightly cropped half-zip pullover
44
A three-piece loungewear set
45
A cropped padded workout tank
Advertisement
46
A weekender bag
47
Maybelline Tattoo Studio pencils
48
A set of three remote-operated flameless candles
Advertisement
49
A Baroque mirror no one will believe came from Amazon
50
A bottle of Fine'ry Jungle Santal perfume
51
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment
Advertisement
52
A 20-pack of extra thick magic melamine cleaning pads
53
A pair of buttery soft high-waisted leggings
54
A rainbow-inspired eyeshadow palette
Advertisement
55
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer, a cult fave
56
A handheld milk frother