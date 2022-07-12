Shopping

The Best Under-$30 Deals To Shop On Amazon Prime Day

Home essentials, clothes for men and women, children's toys, skin care and more — all for under $30.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Crockpot-Electric-Portable-20-Ounce-Licorice/dp/B09BDGFSWS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bdf80ce4b065b10ad23eae%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Crockpot electric lunchbox" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bdf80ce4b065b10ad23eae" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Crockpot-Electric-Portable-20-Ounce-Licorice/dp/B09BDGFSWS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bdf80ce4b065b10ad23eae%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Crockpot electric lunchbox</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NYH9H9V?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bdf80ce4b065b10ad23eae%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow facial oil" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bdf80ce4b065b10ad23eae" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NYH9H9V?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bdf80ce4b065b10ad23eae%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow facial oil</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0857K6QW7?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bdf80ce4b065b10ad23eae%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Skullcandy wireless earbuds" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bdf80ce4b065b10ad23eae" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0857K6QW7?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bdf80ce4b065b10ad23eae%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Skullcandy wireless earbuds</a>..
Amazon
A Crockpot electric lunchbox, Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow facial oil and Skullcandy wireless earbuds..

If you want to indulge in Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale without breaking the bank, look no further: This extensive list of home essentials, famed beauty products, kitchen basics, children’s toys and more are all under $30.

Today and tomorrow only, you can find items from some of your favorite well-known brands like Sunday Riley’s antioxidant-rich facial oil and Laneige’s nourishing lip mask. You can even stock up on home essentials.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow (30% off)
Sunday Riley, the luxury skin care brand with a cult-like following, is known for using potent infusions of clinically proven ingredients, and its high-ticket product line rarely goes on sale. The brand’s C.E.O. Glow oil contains a nourishing blend of cold-pressed vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil to target premature signs of aging, visibly brighten skin and improve skin texture.
$28 at Amazon (originally $40)
2
Amazon
Contigo travel mugs two-pack (39% off)
These stainless steel and vacuum-insulated mugs are leak-proof, spill-proof and can keep hot drinks hot for up to five hours or cold drinks cold for up to 12. They hold 16 ounces, are available in a number of color variations and have over 69,000 five-star-ratings on Amazon.
$19.12 at Amazon (originally $36.37)
3
Amazon
Skullcandy Sesh Evo wireless earbuds (42% off)
Enjoy 24 hours' worth of listening per charge with these Bluetooth wireless headphones by Skullcandy. Available in six colors, these earbuds can be used together or separate from each other and are designed with full media control to allow you to adjust volume, skip tracks, answer calls or activate assistant settings on your phone.
$28.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
4
Amazon
Crockpot electric lunchbox (33% off)
Now you can heat up your lunch no matter where you are with this portable 20-ounce electric lunchbox by Crockpot; only an outlet is required. The seal-tight lid prevents spills and the removable inner storage container and lid is dishwasher-safe.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $44.99)
5
Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (30% off)
Touted for its hydration abilities and supple texture, Laneige's sleeping mask for the lips targets parched, aging and compromised lips. The formula is enriched with a variety of antioxidants to defend skin against oxidative stress and is available in four scents including gummy bear and sweet candy.
$15.40 at Amazon (originally $24)
6
Amazon
The Drop top-handle crossbody bag (30% off)
This top-handled cross body bag from The Drop, a series of limited-edition fashion collections from Amazon, is a sturdy yet stylish purse that's available in 13 colors including camel, emerald and light blue. It has a magnetic closure, removable strap and three interior pockets.
$27.90 at Amazon (originally $39.90)
7
Amazon
Champion sweatpants (40% off)
Made from 100% soft and durable U.S.-grown cotton, these classic and best-selling sweatpants from Champion are a lounging essential. They have cuffed elastic at the ankles and are available in four colors in men's sizes S-4XL.
$18 at Amazon (originally $30)
8
Amazon
KitchenAid four-piece classic prep bowls (34% off)
This four-piece set of classic dishwasher-safe prep bowls from KitchenAid comes with matching sets of lids for easy leftovers and food storage.
$8.51 at Amazon (originally $12.99)
9
Amazon
Conair ceramic hot rollers (35% off)
Get voluminous, bouncy and shiny curls with this Amazon-exclusive hot roller set by Conair. It contains jumbo and super jumbo-sized rollers as well as 12 super clips to keep rollers in place while your hair sets. The set, which takes just 85 second to fully heat, uses ceramic technology to provide consistently even heat transfer for long-lasting curls, and the curlers are flocked in a velvety coating to prevent heat damage.
$22.74 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
10
Amazon
Grande Lash enhancing lash serum (30% off)
This much buzzed-about lash-enhancing serum contains peptides and amino acids to help promote longer, thicker and fuller lashes that are less prone to breakage. The starter tube contains six weeks' worth of applications and has received over 21,600 five-star-reviews on Amazon.
$25.20 at Amazon (originally $36)
11
Amazon
Energizer rechargeable LED headlamp (20% off)
This powerful indoor/outdoor headlamp uses a long-lasting rechargeable LED light inside a waterproof and shatter-resistant lens. It has seven light modes including a dimming function and a green and red night vision.
$20.78 at Amazon (originally $25.98)
12
Amazon
LOL Surprise O.M.G. Sweets fashion doll (34% off)
Part of O.M.G.'s fourth series, this collectible fashion doll comes in a functioning package with a removable piece for storage as well as a complete outfit with matching accessories. The doll can be completely articulated to pose and stand on her own.
$18.42 at Amazon (originally $27.99)
13
Amazon
VTech interactive learning walker (34% off)
If your kiddo is in the beginning stages of their first steps, this two-speed interactive walker with almost 68,000 five-star-ratings on Amazon can be a great way to help nurture them in their developmental growth. The front of the walker contains a series of piano keys, colorful spinning rollers, shape sorters, light-up buttons and more that will be engaging even after your child has mastered the art of walking.
$26.59 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
14
Amazon
Alterna Moisture CC Cream (33% off)
This 16-in-1 leave-in conditioner can protect hair against UV damage, help hair retain moisture, prevent breakage and improve manageability. It contains caviar extract, a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, as well as a blend of vitamins and minerals to improve hair health and feel.
$29.40 at Amazon (originally $44)
15
Amazon
Aquaphor Healing Ointment six-pack (21% off)
Aquaphor's revered advanced therapy skin protectant is ideal for of a number of skin care needs, such as wound healing, cracked cuticles, chapped lips and facial moisture. This water-free ointment helps to create a protective yet breathable barrier on the skin.
$25 at Amazon (originally $31.74)
16
Amazon
Colgate Optic White whitening pen (30% off)
This pre-filled teeth-whitening pen from Colgate contains 35 nightly treatments and features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth. The formula is powered by hydrogen peroxide to lift old and new stains while also being suitable for sensitive teeth and gums.
$17.48 at Amazon (originally $24.97)
17
Amazon
Statsher reusable silicone storage bag (30% off)
I can say from personal experience that making the switch from plastic Ziplock bags to these endlessly reusable ones from Stasher is a choice I have never regretted. This mega-sized version measures roughly 8 by 9 inches, can stand up on its own to make filling easier, and has an innovative airtight seal. It's made with food-safe silicone that can be frozen, microwaved, boiled and even placed in the oven. These are typically an investment, but one well worth making, in my experience, so now is a great time to jump on the discounted prices.
$20.99 (originally $29.99)
18
Amazon
OPI nail strengthening treatment (34% off)
This paint-on nail strengthener by OPI has over 30,000 five-star-ratings on Amazon and uses hydrolyzed wheat protein as well as calcium to help weak and brittle nails grow harder, stronger and longer. It's also available in four different tints and three different formulations.
$12.59 at Amazon (originally $17.09)
19
Amazon
Proactiv acne treatment (35% off)
Proactiv has been a trusted name in acne treatment for years, and this 30-day system contains the brand's top essentials to treat skin using a combination therapy approach. Included is a green tea-infused gentle cleanser, an adapalene pimple treatment and a restorative daily moisturizer.
$23.40 at Amazon (originally $34.33)
A three-pack of Philips Hue LED smart bulbs (26% off)

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022

Popular in the Community

shoppingAmazonprime daysalesprime day 2022

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

FYI, Almost No One Reapplies Sunscreen As Often As They Should

Food & Drink

Stop Pretending You Know What Orange Wine Is

Wellness

10 Mindless Habits That May Be Causing You Back Pain

Shopping

For Amazon Prime Members, These Early-Access Prime Day Deals Are Already Live

Work/Life

5 Personality Traits That Are Actually Forms Of Anxiety

Style & Beauty

Men Share The Costly Lengths They’ve Taken To Prevent Balding

Parenting

The Problem With The AAP’s New Breastfeeding Guidelines

Home & Living

This Horrifying Documentary Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Target Is Having A Major Sale Right Now To Compete With Prime Day

Home & Living

This Reality Survival Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

16 Great Pairs Of Sunglasses With Literally Thousands Of Positive Reviews

Shopping

29 Products For Anyone Who Plans On Barbecuing A Lot This Summer

Shopping

These Are The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals In Every Category

Shopping

8 Of Prime Day’s Biggest, Craziest Deals On Mattresses

Shopping

26 Products That Anyone With D Cups Or Up Will Probably Love

Shopping

10 Pieces Of Carry-On Luggage Guaranteed To Meet The FAA's Size Requirements

Shopping

30 Pet Products That Convinced Skeptical Buyers

Shopping

20 Shoes Reviewers Swear You Can Comfortably Wear For Hours And Hours

Shopping

11 Outdoor Games That Will Make Your House The Coolest On The Block

Shopping

13 Target Travel Essentials That'll Make The Misery Of Flying More Bearable

Shopping

42 DIY Home Upgrades You Can Make Even If You're Not *Super* Handy

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

The Symptom Of Anxiety And Panic Attacks We Don't Talk About Enough

Shopping

These Soft And Supportive Bike Shorts Are My Summer Wardrobe MVP

Parenting

These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Every State

Food & Drink

How To Make A Dirty Shirley, The Unofficial Drink Of Summer

Shopping

Target Has A Version Of The Famous 'Sex Couch' Everyone Went Nuts Over

Wellness

What To Do If Your Insurance Denies You Treatment Based On Your Weight

Shopping

Early Access To Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Here

Shopping

44 Beauty Products Reviewers Agree Are Very Good At Their Jobs

Wellness

What Fitness Pros Do When They Don't Feel Like Working Out

Food & Drink

The Absolute Best Way To Make A Mojito (And The Common Mistake To Avoid)

Parenting

17 Funny Tweets From Parents In Response To 'Are We There Yet?'

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

Want Better-Quality Sleep? Avoid Doing These 14 Things.

Parenting

50 Unusual Baby Names Parents Chose For Their Newborns In 2021

Style & Beauty

Everything To Know About TikTok's Latest 'Jello Skin' Trend

Food & Drink

The Right (And Wrong) Kind Of Potatoes For Making Potato Salad

Shopping

25 TikTok Fitness Products Reviewers Are Raving About

Shopping

Shatterproof Outdoor Drinkware, For Klutzes And Kids Alike