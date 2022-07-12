If you want to indulge in Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale without breaking the bank, look no further: This extensive list of home essentials, famed beauty products, kitchen basics, children’s toys and more are all under $30.

Today and tomorrow only, you can find items from some of your favorite well-known brands like Sunday Riley’s antioxidant-rich facial oil and Laneige’s nourishing lip mask. You can even stock up on home essentials.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.