The Aztec Secret healing clay mask beloved by reviewers for its ability to deep clean pores

Reviewers recommending mixing in some apple cider vinegar for best use, especially if you have sensitive skin."Skincare regimen must.My skin is so soft and clean after each mask. I use this to treat skin that I shave so that my shave is smoother and closer. I will always keep this as a part of my regimen." — Joann W. I bought this because of TikTok and do not regret it. I have really sensitive skin so I was a bit skeptical at first. I used it for about the minimum time and I could not move my face. When I took it off I was shocked and worried because my entire face looked like it was burned. If this happens to you, don’t freak out! It goes away in less than 30 minutes.This will be my go to face mask from now on." — kk