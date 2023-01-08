Popular items from this list:
- A gentle yet hardworking eye cream formulated with hydrating hyaluronic acid, brightening niacinamide, and nourishing ceramides
- A vegan concealer for when you were up all night watching “Love Is Blind” but need to look convincingly awake at work
- Essence’s Lash Princess mascara, which delivers truly dramatic length without clumping or flaking
A gentle yet hardworking CeraVe eye cream
Promising review:
"Noticeable overnight! This product exceeded my expectations with just one use — very fair sensitive skin, over 50 and wanted something affordable but healthy for my eye area starting to build puffiness and darkness. Just put the recommended dose on at nighttime and by morning I could see a noticeable reduction in puffiness. I am already adding this to my automatic subscription — great value and result!" —Roxy - Amazon Customer
A vegan Maybelline Dark Circles treatment concealer
It has an antimicrobial cushion applicator so you can dispense concealer and immediately apply it without a mess. Former BuzzFeed shopping editor Kayla Suazo
writes: "I still don’t know how a $7 tube of concealer (I use the Neutralizer shade) beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does. It’s not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cakey feeling. When I am done with my entire routine, my eyes look lighter and brighter, but not in a way that’s totally obvious — even when photos are taken and the flash is on.
Basically what I am saying here is this is a staple beauty product that, IMHO, deserves a place in every makeup bag!"
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Promising review:
"Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on.
This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely.
You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping.
I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!
" —Very Satisfied!!
Or a tube of Maybelline Colossal mascara
Promising reviews:
"This has been my favorite since it came out, like, 10 years ago.
I've tried every other mascara, and I always come back to this one. It lasts long, has good color, and doesn't flake/clump. I prefer volume over length, and this delivers.
It's the best mascara. It's easy to layer, too." —LH
"Nothing works quite as well! I've tried more expensive mascaras, and when it comes to single coats, they can do pretty well. However, this mascara's strength is in how buildable it is — a couple of coats can take me from zero to 'are you wearing false lashes?
'" —S. Mcwalters
A lightweight L'Oreal rinse-out moisturizing hair treatment
It's activated by water, so you can apply it after shampoo but before conditioner to let it work its magic. Recommended usage is 2–3 times a week. Reviewers say it works on all hair types, including straight hair and curl types 3a–4c.Promising review:
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair...I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair.
This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors
Promising review:
"I used to pay a professional to dermaplane my face once a month to remove the peach fuzz, which makes the makeup application more cumbersome. I searched for years for a home product to use to save money and time. This is the closest I have been able to get to professional dermaplaning in the convenience of my home, on my time/schedule, and at a fraction of the price.
Love it!" —SEM1969
A hair-finishing stick with a unique mascara-like brush applicator to smooth out flyaways
Promising review:
"I have super-fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up I have bad flyaways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hairspray." —Jill Stilfield
Or a humidity-resistant edge control gel
We want to add that no one should feel pressure to lay their edges, unless they want to.Promising review:
"Hands-down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and nongreasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" —Seabea2013
An alcohol-free micellar water
I've used this micellar water for several years and love it for my sensitive skin! It's especially great for days when I don't have the energy to drag myself to the bathroom to properly wash my face. I keep a bottle of this by my bed and just soak a cotton pad with micellar water to clean my face. —HaleyPromising review:
"Best makeup remover EVER!! I am head over heels in love with this product!
I have used it as my go-to cleanser for years. It's very gentle and even cooling to your skin — a very light lovely scent. Don't saturate the cotton ball or pad too much or you will get make-up and residue sloshing into your eyes as someone described above. A little goes a long way and your makeup almost disappears like magic.
Note: if you do get it in your eyes, it does not burn. No harsh chemicals to worry about. Hope you enjoy it as much as I do!" –Babsie
A vegan and cruelty-free makeup setting spray
Promising review:
"I have been purchasing the NYX Matte Finishing Spray for years but would rotate between this and other high-end sprays. I always end up coming right back to NYX because the finish is incomparable.
No matter which foundation I use, my makeup is long-wearing, stays matte and there's no cakey, oily or melted/separated look even after hours of wear. I also have some visible pores on my cheeks and this spray does NOT highlight them or make them stand out more like other sprays do. It's the perfect combination for my makeup needs. Also, so happy that Amazon sells this in jumbo size
so this bottle will last me a really long time!" —Krystle M.
Better Living And Home/Etsy
An organic lip scrub
Better Living And Home
is a woman-owned small business based in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
Promising review:
"Love love love love this stuff. I’ve been looking for sugar scrubs for my lips for a while now and I’m so thrilled with these! Used them this morning and I loved the experience. And I can’t even say enough about the eco-friendly packaging and shipping materials." —Kat C.
A bottle of alcohol-free facial toner that's effective for acne-prone skin
Promising review:
"I've been using this every day for about nine months as a toner in my skincare routine and I've seen a tremendous difference. My dark marks and acne have gone away tremendously. I also dealt with fine bumps and textured skin and it greatly reduced that as well. My skin is almost clear. I'm almost on my third bottle of this. I'm never letting this go. I also use it after I shave my legs and 'down there' (not inside of it just pat it on the perimeter) and it prevents any bumps or irritation that may occur. No complaints whatsoever. If you want an all-natural, multipurpose, affordable toner product this is for you." —Sue Craig
Mario Badescu Facial Spray to rejuvenate and clarify your skin
Try storing it in the fridge for an extra pick-me-up on hot days — it's a game changer. Promising review:
"I enjoy the refreshing, cooling sensation this gives when sprayed on the face; it gives a boost of hydration before my moisturizer, and also works well as a setting spray. But the best benefit I've gotten is from spraying it in my hair! My limp, thin, baby-fine hair has never looked better or felt stronger." —Laura B
A leave-in conditioning spray that does it all
Reviewers with straight, wavy, and loose curls say this product works great for their hair types.Mane Club
is a small business specializing in cruelty-free, vegan hair products.Promising review:
"I read about this in a BuzzFeed article, I wasn't looking for a new product but the reviews in the article made me need to try it out. It shipped and arrived within a week so that was a pretty amazing feat in itself. So... this is 100% my go-to product
, it leaves my hair looking smooth, shiny and beautiful everything. The smell was kinda harsh at first, but I've grown to love it. I especially appreciate the natural ingredients, so my hair doesn't feel heavy or weighed down at all. This is a life changer y'all.
Definitely worth giving it a chance!" —Ashley B.
Mega-affordable hydrocolloid pimple patches for sucking gunk out of zits
Promising reviews:
"So I read the reviews on these many, many times. And many, many times, I talked myself out of them thinking there was no way these would work. Finally decided to take a chance and I am SO glad that I did.
The first night, I used two of the medium sized applications — one on my chin and the other on my cheek. Went to bed with two pimples trying to come through, woke up with only slight redness in those areas. Applied them to the same places the next night and had no spots at all the next day with no sign there was ever a pimple at all.
I. LOVE. THESE. THINGS." –K. Wallace
"I’ve bought this product multiple times over the last couple of years because they really, truly work. I’m a (now) 37-year-old who still fights with hormonal breakouts, including painful cystic acne at times.
I sleep with these babies on and in the morning the size and redness is usually 50%–75% better. If it’s a larger breakout or a cyst, I repeat the process and have been known to wear these to work — depending on location of the pimple. They really are great and makes having acne in your mid-late 30s less stressful.
They’re usually gone in one to two days with these patches! Highly recommend!" –Lauren Kerley
Or the cutest set of pimple patches you ever did see, so you can protect your skin and pull out impurities from blemishes while staying fashionable.
Nano Lua Shop
is a small, mom-owned Etsy shop based in Phoenix, Arizona.
Promising review:
"WOW, I honestly didn't think pimple patches could work so well. I've used other cutesy brand ones in the past and they've done an ok job but these are *chefs kiss*. For real, I tried them on both an old maskne zit and a freshly budding maskne zit and both were nearly flattened and completely gone when I took the patches off four-plus hours later." —Alana M.
A post-blemish rescue balm
Promising review:
"This product is amazing! I’ve been using it on my chin for two nights for scarring from hormonal breakouts. The scars are almost gone! I had a red spot from picking that is barely visible also." —Saige Against The Machine
A bottle of Bio-Oil that folks love for helping fade old and new scars
Promising review:
"AMAZING PRODUCT! I am amazed!
I wash my face with Cetaphil gentle cleanser
while in the shower, and immediately after getting out of the shower put BioOil on my skin. That is all I do. I do have a spot treatment from Neutrogena
with 10% maximum-strength benzoyl peroxide for those SUPER STUBBORN pimples, but hardly use it since starting with BioOil. I will forever use this product and recommend when I can.
I have olive-toned, freckled, medium to dry skin with oily nose and forehead, adult hormonal acne and hyperpigmentation. BioOil has given me a literal GLOW! I feel confident with my face again
. I hardly leave reviews, but this product deserves it! Good luck on your healthy skin journey." —Amazon Customer
"Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it twice a day, morning and before i go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow.
A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes." —Amazon Customer
A jar of Nivea Crème to intensely nourish dry skin on your face and body
Promising review:
"I was under the impression that cremes like Nivea are extremely oily and sticky. But dude, I love this. I was in Philadelphia and it was really cold there, so my skin ended up getting extremely dry. I stayed with a friend who had this, and I tried it out because I couldn't find any other moisturizer in her bathroom. And boy oh boy, my skin was rejuvenated after just one use. Like, I am not kidding — my skin immediately felt super hydrated and moisturized, almost like the moisture had reached to the deepest of layers my face!
The immediate effect is slightly sticky, but just give it some time to absorb. Please give it a try, you won't regret it." —A. K. Singh
The Aztec Secret healing clay mask beloved by reviewers for its ability to deep clean pores
Reviewers recommending mixing in some apple cider vinegar
for best use, especially if you have sensitive skin.Promising review:
"Skincare regimen must. This does exactly what you have seen on TikToks and reviews!
My skin is so soft and clean after each mask. I use this to treat skin that I shave so that my shave is smoother and closer. I will always keep this as a part of my regimen." —Joann W.
"The best face mask I've ever used.
I bought this because of TikTok and do not regret it. I have really sensitive skin so I was a bit skeptical at first. I used it for about the minimum time and I could not move my face. When I took it off I was shocked and worried because my entire face looked like it was burned. If this happens to you, don’t freak out! It goes away in less than 30 minutes. The next day my acne had completely disappeared and my skin looked glowy.Normally when I do a face mask I can’t tell any difference, but with this it was super noticeable.
This will be my go to face mask from now on." —kk
The iconic Mario Badescu drying lotion to help shrink pimples
It's important not to shake or mix the solution.
Promising review:
"Honestly, I assume that this dainty bottle is powered by some sort of magic, because this stuff is truly ah-mazing! Not long ago, I had a deep pimple that was building to a slow crescendo of awful (important to note, I usually have clear skin), and my mother-in-law recommended this stuff to me. She promised that it would drastically reduce the pimple, if not zap it altogether, overnight. I was weary, but I also had a business trip coming up and I was worried that the tender mound was going to blossom into a third eyeball by the time I stepped off the plane for client meetings. I dabbed a tiny amount of this stuff on the zit after my nightly facial routine (it kind of looks like calamine lotion) and went to bed not expecting much. No joke, this miracle elixir managed to shrink the nasty little sucker so much, that the tenderness had gone away!
" —Caerley Hill
A bottle of Aveeno's classic Daily Moisturizing Lotion
Promising review:
"I was hesitant about trying this but when I saw the reviews for people getting great results with eczema I decided to try. After three days of using this twice a day on legs and hands I noticed a huge difference. My skin is no longer flaking or cracking. My heels are better. This is not greasy and absorbs well. I would definitely recommend." —llc
A waterproof eyeliner stamp
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.Promising reviews:
"I've tried the taping method, tried normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! So when I saw this I thought, meh, why not give it a shot... It's not like my hopes were high since nothing else has been efficient or worked as it should."Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise, I put the left cat-eye on first and it was perfect aside from needing to connect it to my current liner.
I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect!" —LadyMeow
A L'Oreal illuminating moisturizer
Promising review:
"I love this product. It makes it look like you have a natural glow, without feeling heavy or looking cakey. Great for those with dry skin who can’t wear heavy foundation but want to smooth out their skin." —Jessica Giles
A Batiste dry shampoo foam
Promising review:
"I have very very fine and fragile hair. It’s wavy (2b to 2c with some 3a curls mixed in) My ends are dry and my scalp gets very oily quickly."When the product arrived I was on second-day hair. I worked the foam through my roots and the sides on my head. The most oily places for me. It was easy to work through and it smells so fresh and clean. My results were amazing! My roots looked clean, no residue or build up like powder dry shampoos. My scalp does not itch and it gives my fine flat hair a ton of volume. Also, my hair looks thicker when I use it.
I usually can’t go more than a day or two without washing my hair. With this product I was able to go four days without washing my hair." —Amelia Tilton
A bottle of dermatologist-approved Vanicream facial cleanser
Promising review:
"I bought this after much research and review scouring, and I’m so glad I did. I have been trying to repair the moisture/lipid barrier on my face, and needed a cleanser with the right balance to aid in that process. Washing with Vanicream cleanser is great because it removes things like sunscreen and light makeup but it will not leave your skin feeling stripped or tight." —C. Hollz
And a tub of Vanicream Moisturizing Cream that'll provide deep hydration and soothe skin
Promising reviews:
"Swear by this stuff for sensitive skin.
I have sensitive skin due to rosacea and skin allergies. My dermatologist recommended Vanicream Lite Lotion for my face. It was OK, but then I discovered this stuff — the moisturizing cream in the pump. The Vanicream Moisturizing Cream is fantastic — my rosacea is so much better since switching to this stuff. It keeps my sensitive skin happy and protected.
I even use it during the summer months with no problems. Vanicream made a fantastic product!" —S
"Finally a moisturizer that doesn’t burn, sting, or irritate my skin. I’ve had super-sensitive skin all my life, especially on my face, and I am 46 years old. I have finally found the one lotion that doesn’t irritate my face. I am day two into using the cleanser and the moisturizer, and you have no idea how great it is for my face not to burn and turn bright red — just fantastic!!!!
The moisturizer is a bit thick so you don’t need a lot; even though it’s a little higher priced it’ll last forever, and it’s worth it when you have super-sensitive skin. FAN FOR LIFE!!!" —Alisa Griffey
An oil-free, pore-blurring, matte-finish Maybelline foundation
Reviewers say it gives excellent coverage and wears all day.Promising review:
"I love this foundation. This is the first foundation I have tried that has matched my skin so closely. It gives me medium to light coverage which I personally love since I like wearing this during the summertime. I have acne scars, but this product provided coverage over them. Also what tops it all is that this foundation is matte! I have very oily skin so this thing is my holy grail.
If you are wondering whether to get it just read this review. It goes on and blends flawlessly. I bought another bottle just because I love it so much!" —Simpleebekah
An all-natural pimple potion
PerezRootedEarth
is an Etsy shop that specializes in small batch skincare and apothecary products. It's based in Casco, Maine.
Promising review:
"My hormonal acne is pretty bad. Applied pimple potion at 4:30 p.m. and it went down dramatically by 7:30. This stuff is MAGICAL." —Rosemary
A cult-fave E.l.f. poreless putty primer
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and for $8 thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Leslie Mattingly
Maybelline Lip Lifter Gloss to give your lips tinted, glossy shine without any annoying stickiness
Promising review:
"I keep going back to buy more colors. This is THEE gloss.
You can throw it on alone and it has enough pigment to look great even without lip liner. I’ve never had a gloss wear this well without being sticky. I have some fine lip lines and it doesn’t bleed. Bonus that as it wears off, it leaves a nice bit of color without any weirdness and my lips just feel moisturized. Excellent price point that makes it fun to keep trying more colors. I just ordered my fourth and love them all. I can’t remember the last time I was this excited about a beauty product." —Natalia
A prescription-strength (!) Differin retinoid gel with over 34,000 5-star ratings
Promising review:
"I don't have too much of an issue with acne, however I do have hormonally based pimples once a month, with a few pimples that break through every now and then. I really purchased because it is a retinoid that you don't have to go to the doctor for and I wanted it to help with some sun damage on my face and fine lines. I've only been using this for a month, but I can honestly say that within the first week I could see a change in my skin. I have absolutely had not one break out of any kind and my skin is so smooth. I sincerely believe that the discoloration and hyperpigmentation on my skin is beginning to fade.
" —Catattack
A bestselling Maybelline eyebrow pencil
Promising review:
"Spent years using a brow pomade but got tired of it drying out in the little pot so quickly. I avoided pencils since I could never find one that went on as saturated and with a creamy sort of consistency that I was used to. Tried this on a whim since I'd seen a few positive reviews via YouTube and thought the angled tip was pretty neat. I don't know if I'd want to use anything else ever again because I love it so much! Easy to apply, goes on smoothly and the little brush on the end is great for evenly brushing product through the brows once they're filled in.
Looks so natural and precise. So very happy to get out of my comfort zone and try something new." —Shannon M Slape
Cult-favorite Coty Airspun loose face power
Promising review:
"It's perfect!!! It comes with so much product, and the puff it comes with is pretty handy. The application is smooth. My makeup came out flawless. I set my makeup with this and worked out right after. THERE WAS NO SEPARATION, NO CREASING
. This powder blessed me. GOD BLESS." —andrea
Queen Helene's Mint Julep Masque
You can also use this as a spot treatment for pimples. Promising review:
"After turning 33, I was blessed with painful cystic acne, worse than I ever had in my teens! I tried numerous creams, washes, toners, spot treatments, and finally found my way back to this mask that was a staple during my teen years. It is the ONLY thing I have found that works, and it works well. I use it whenever I feel a zit coming on, and find the blemish is very reduced and less painful the next day. It takes about 10 minutes for the mask to dry, and I used a wash loth to take it off. I sincerely hope they never stop making this product!" —Vicki
A pack of oil absorbing sheets to mattify even the oiliest of skin without budging makeup
Promising review:
"I LOVE these oil-absorbing sheets! I tried them out a few years ago but haven't gotten around to writing a review until now. I've tried other blotting sheets and they've either broken me out or just did not absorb all the oil. Every time I come back to these I realize they are truly the best. I have SUPER-oily skin (and cystic acne which I have the scars to show for) and this makes me feel sooo fresh and even calms down active pimples/acne
." —Noopur D.
A bestselling hair treatment mask with 23,000 5-star ratings
Reviewers with all hair types recommend this treatment mask.Promising reviews:
"Hair has never been this soft and smooth before. Another gem off TikTok.
This stuff is way better than Olaplex
for real. Especially for the price. I have used it only a couple of times and my hair is already super soft and doesn’t get as tangled. My hair was super thin and dry from color and heat damage. It feels amazing now." —Tiffany
"I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off.
I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok and decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and i couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. My hair is sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. It now looks and feels like hair again.
Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. And you know it's a GOOD product when the boyfriend notices :D. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product." —Eline