Footbed sandals have made a comeback.

Birkenstock, which has been making shoes since 1774, has recently found itself back in the spotlight thanks to the anti-trend normcore trend and the normalizing of comfortable footwear. The sandals are beloved by crunchy moms and fashionistas alike.

A pair of classic leather Birkenstocks will set you back $135, a hefty price that might come down to design. The shoes have a comfortable cork bottom that molds to your foot the more you wear them, and they’re apparently renewable and sustainable.

Although you can’t put a price on centuries of experience and quality craftsmanship, it starts to add up if you want to keep a couple of different styles in your closet. You could want a pair for everyday errands or the beach, and some that are nice enough to dress up a bit. And now you might be looking for slip-on shoes to wear around the house so you’re not video chatting with your boss barefoot.

Fortunately, there are a lot of slip-on sandals that look a lot like Birkenstocks and are under $50.

And although you can’t expect the same quality from these dupes as a pair of tried and true ’Stocks, they’re a good alternative if you’re looking to incorporate a comfortable sandal into your everyday wardrobe.

