Cool Black Dresses That You Can Get For Under $40 At Target

A New Day sleeveless one-shoulder knit dress

Get ready for date night or drinks out with friends wearing this sleek sleeveless one-shoulder black dress. Besides looking great in the photos on Target’s website, it has an impressive 4.8 out of 5 star rating. “The material was so comfy, it’s double-layered and not see-through,” wrote reviewer MirRuiz . I got the black one and it’s a nice go-to for all my comfort seekers. I’ll definitely be wearing this one again. I’m 5’ 6” [and] 130 [pounds] and a size S worked for me!” It’s designed in sizes XS–4X but currently only available in sizes XS–S, L and 3X–4X.