Cool Black Dresses That You Can Get For Under $40 At Target

A little black dress will never go out of style.
A long-sleeved sweater <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=65033d31e4b04b2d928888f1&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-long-sleeve-midi-sweater-dress-universal-thread%2F-%2FA-88043550%3Fpreselect%3D87854756" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65033d31e4b04b2d928888f1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=65033d31e4b04b2d928888f1&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-long-sleeve-midi-sweater-dress-universal-thread%2F-%2FA-88043550%3Fpreselect%3D87854756" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">dress</a>, one-shoulder <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=65033d31e4b04b2d928888f1&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-sleeveless-one-shoulder-knit-bodycon-dress-a-new-day%2F-%2FA-87807519" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65033d31e4b04b2d928888f1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=65033d31e4b04b2d928888f1&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-sleeveless-one-shoulder-knit-bodycon-dress-a-new-day%2F-%2FA-87807519" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">dress</a> with asymmetrical hem and mock-neck mid <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=65033d31e4b04b2d928888f1&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-mock-turtleneck-dress-a-new-day%2F-%2FA-88571369" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65033d31e4b04b2d928888f1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=65033d31e4b04b2d928888f1&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-mock-turtleneck-dress-a-new-day%2F-%2FA-88571369" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">dress</a>
No matter where you live, the arrival of fall is often an excuse to transition your wardrobe. Many of us have had the experience of pulling out our clothes from last year, only to realize it’s time for a much-needed shopping spree.

With the return of school loans, and holidays on the horizon, buying on a budget has never been more important, so we found great deals at Target on one crucial wardrobe staple: the ever-popular black dress. Below, shop a variety of black dresses perfect for fall at Target that are all under $40.

1
Universal Thread bodycon midi dress
Giving a bit of sultriness with its off-the-shoulder style, this ribbed-texture bodycon midi dress from Universal Thread has been rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by Target customers. Made from a cotton-recycled polyester blend and spandex, the fabric is lightweight, comfortable and stretches with you as you move. It’s available in sizes XS–4X.
$25 at Target
2
A New Day sleeveless one-shoulder knit dress
Get ready for date night or drinks out with friends wearing this sleek sleeveless one-shoulder black dress. Besides looking great in the photos on Target’s website, it has an impressive 4.8 out of 5 star rating. “The material was so comfy, it’s double-layered and not see-through,” wrote reviewer MirRuiz. I got the black one and it’s a nice go-to for all my comfort seekers. I’ll definitely be wearing this one again. I’m 5’ 6” [and] 130 [pounds] and a size S worked for me!” It’s designed in sizes XS–4X but currently only available in sizes XS–S, L and 3X–4X.
$21.25 at Target (originally $25)
3
24seven Comfort Apparel A-line knee-length dress
This knee-length dress with sleeves that hit at the elbow is a great option for fall. It’s breezy enough for warmer temperatures, but on chilly days it can be paired with a cardigan and tights. The fit-and-flare silhouette promises to be flattering on a variety of body shapes. It’s available in sizes S–1X.
$30.09 at Target (originally $42.99)
4
A New Day mock turtleneck dress
Here’s another excellent black dress option for autumn. The mock turtleneck cut and long length will keep you warm, while the sleeveless style ensures you won’t overheat. Pair it with your favorite blazer for a look that transitions from the office to happy hour. It’s available in sizes XS–4X.
$25 at Target
5
Knox Rose tiered maxi dress
The tiered hemline on this black maxi dress gives boho chic vibes for a relaxed-but-trendy look. The loose sleeves and V-neck cut give an easy, breezy feel. Style it with a pair of boots for a throwback look. It’s designed in sizes XS–4X but currently only available in sizes XS–XXL.
$38 at Target
6
Universal Thread long-sleeve sweater dress
If you’re in the market for a long-sleeved black dress, look no further. Designed with a scoop next and ribbed fabric, you can easily dress this outfit up or down depending on your needs. It also comes in a pretty reddish-brown shade if you want to grab it in multiple colors. It’s available in sizes XS–4X.
$28 at Target
7
Knox Rose flutter wrap dress
This fluttery dress has long sleeves to prepare you for the colder weather ahead. It also has the feature you want in every dress you own: pockets. The dress pictured here is available in sizes XS–XL, and there is a black-and-white floral version available in sizes XXL–4X.
$35 at Target
8
A New Day rib knit ruched dress
Reviewers adore this ruched bodycon dress. Reviewer SG wrote: “Love this dress! It’s fitted in all the right areas and ruched in all the right areas. I have the black in a medium and the navy striped in a small – I like the fit of both. The striped in a small is definitely more bodycon form fitted.” This style is designed in sizes XS–4X but currently only available in sizes XS, S and L.
$22 at Target

