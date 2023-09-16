Cool Black Dresses That You Can Get For Under $40 At Target

No matter where you live, the arrival of fall is often an excuse to transition your wardrobe. Many of us have had the experience of pulling out our clothes from last year, only to realize it’s time for a much-needed shopping spree.
With the return of school loans, and holidays on the horizon, buying on a budget has never been more important, so we found great deals at Target on one crucial wardrobe staple: the ever-popular black dress. Below, shop a variety of black dresses perfect for fall at Target that are all under $40.
HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.